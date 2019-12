New on Disney Plus (December 2019): Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus in December is waiting for you. All new TV shows, movie, documentary, and Jeff Goldblum series are available in one easy-to-read chronological list, including separate entries for each weekly release this month. That even includes a condensed look at the ever-shifting The Mandalorian release schedule.

For those looking to binge all things a galaxy far, far away before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you'll be pleased to know The Last Jedi is arriving on Disney Plus this month. That completes the collection of all major Star Wars entries on the streaming service. There are also several season finales to consider adding to your watch list over the next few weeks.

So, get out your pen, paper, or Notes App and start jotting down everything new on Disney Plus in December. It's filled with that traditional House of Mouse sense of wonder, making this Christmas even more joyful. Or less joyful, depending on who is hogging the remote.

New Disney Plus TV shows (December 2019)

The Incredible Doctor Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids – December 1

The Incredible Doctor Pol: Jingle Pols – December 1

The Incredible Doctor Pol season 15 – December 1

Just Like Me! seasons 1-2 – December 1

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts – December 1

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – December 1

Miles From Tomorrowland seasons 1-3 – December 1

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West seasons 1-2 – December 1

Star vs. The Forces of Evil seasons 1-4 – December 1

Encore! Episode 5 – December 6

Forky Asks A Question: What is Love? – December 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series episode 5 – December 6

The Mandalorian Chapter 5 – December 6

Marvel’s Hero Project episode 5 – December 6

Encore! Episode 6 – December 13

Forky Asks A Question: What is a Computer? – December 13

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series episode 6 – December 13

The Mandalorian Chapter 6 – December 13

Marvel’s Hero Project episode 6 – December 13

SparkShorts: Wind – December 13

The Mandalorian Chapter 7 – December 18

Encore! Episode 7 – December 20

Forky Asks A Question: What is a Leader? – December 20

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series episode 7 – December 20

Marvel’s Hero Project episode 7 – December 20

Encore! Episode 8 – December 27

Forky Asks A Question: What is a Pet? – December 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series episode 8 – December 27

Marvel’s Hero Project episode 8 – December 27

The Mandalorian Chapter 8 (season finale) – December 27

New Disney Plus movies (December 2019)

Garfield – December 1

Glory Road – December 1

Thor: Ragnarok – December 5

Alice: Through the Looking Glass – December 11

George of the Jungle 2 – December 20

Togo – December 20

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – December 26

New Disney Plus documentaries (December 2019)