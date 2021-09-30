New on Amazon Prime October 2021: All the new movies and TV shows

This October brings plenty of new movies and TV shows to Amazon Prime Video. If you're looking to fill out your Halloween movie marathon line-up, the good news is this month sees the release of four new Welcome to the Blumhouse original horror movies – and in the UK, you can scare yourself silly with It: Chapter Two. There's also the streamer's original series I Know What You Did Last Summer, which arrives this October 15, and plenty more besides.

We've rounded up everything coming to Amazon Prime this October in both the US and the UK, so you can kick back and relax from whichever side of the pond you're on. Plus, we've picked out our top three choices of the month to make settling in with something good even easier. So, without further ado, scroll on to check out everything new on Amazon Prime Video this October 2021.

Welcome to the Blumhouse – October 1 and October 8

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Get ready for Halloween in the US with four new entries in the Welcome to the Blumhouse series. Bingo Hell, arriving October 1, focuses on a group of elderly friends whose bingo hall is sold to a sinister force. On the same day, Black as Night lands on the streamer, which follows a young girl who hunts vampires in New Orleans.

Madres, meanwhile, lands this October 8, and sees a woman in the '70s undergo terrifying pregnancy symptoms – which could be linked to a curse, or something even worse. Finally, The Manor, also arriving October 8, centers on a woman in an assisted living facility convinced that something supernatural is targeting the residents.

My Name is Pauli Murray – October 1 (US only)

This documentary focuses on Pauli Murray, an overlooked figure in American history who was a lawyer, civil rights activist, and ordained priest. The documentary looks at Murray's extraordinary story, and is told mostly in its subject's own words. The film also features the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Brittney Cooper, Patricia Bell-Scott, Eleanor Holmes Norton, and more, and premiered at Sundance Film Festival. It arrives to Amazon Prime in the US this October 1 following its September theatrical release.

I Know What You Did Last Summer – October 15

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Lois Duncan's novel of the same name, this series sees a group of teenagers accidentally kill someone in a hit and run accident, then cover up the crime. Their troubles only get worse when, one year later, the secret comes back to haunt them – and a killer begins to stalk the group. The series stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, and Bill Heck. The first four episodes arrive October 15, with the rest of the series following weekly every Friday.

Everything new on Amazon Prime US in October 2021

New on Amazon Prime: October 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs (Amazon Original)

I Love Lucy seasons 1 – 2

Supermansion seasons 1 – 2

Bingo Hell (Amazon Original)

Black as Night (Amazon Original)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Original)

A Good Year

Anaconda

Atonement

Blue Crush 2

Breach

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Dear Christmas

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Duplicity

Exorcist: The Beginning

Fight Club

Flash of Genius

Flight of the Phoenix

Fools Rush In

Garden State

Get Shorty

Intolerable Cruelty

It's Kind of a Funny Story

Killers

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Last Action Hero

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Raising Arizona

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rugrats Go Wild

Stomp the Yard

Swimming for Gold

Taken

Thank You for Smoking

The Bad News Bears

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Christmas Edition

The Graduate

The Grudge 2

The Last Exorcism

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

The Thing

Welcome to the Jungle

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: October 3

Prometheus

New on Amazon Prime: October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World (Amazon Original)

Madres (Amazon Original)

The Manor (Amazon Original)

Lansky

Jessey and Nessy (Amazon Original) – new episodes

Pan y Circo (Amazon Original) – new episodes

New on Amazon Prime: October 14

Deutschland 83 season 1

New on Amazon Prime: October 15

Akilla's Escape

I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1 (Amazon Original)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Amazon Original) – new episodes

New on Amazon Prime: October 16

Cowboys & Aliens

Wanderlust

New on Amazon Prime: October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream season 1 (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime UK in October 2021

New on Amazon Prime: October 1

Ammonite

Big Daddy

Ghost in the Shell

Happy Death Day 2U

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

My Wife and Kids seasons 1 – 5

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch seasons 1 – 7

Shark Tale

Spider-Man

The Bernie Mac Show seasons 1 – 5

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Us

90210 seasons 1 – 5

New on Amazon Prime: October 2

Bringing Down the House

New on Amazon Prime: October 3

Fear the Walking Dead

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

The Italian Job

Year One

New on Amazon Prime: October 4

The Goldfinch

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

New on Amazon Prime: October 7

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

New on Amazon Prime: October 8

Joker

Wild Mountain Thyme

New on Amazon Prime: October 13

Central Intelligence

New on Amazon Prime: October 15

Crimson Peak

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Original)

It: Chapter 2

New on Amazon Prime: October 22