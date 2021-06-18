6 New Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Need something to watch this weekend? Whether you're craving a Netflix binge, aching to get the most out of your Apple TV Plus subscription, or want to settle down with a brand-new release on Disney Plus, there's bound to be something for you as part of our streaming round-up.

But sifting through the seemingly endless pile of new releases can be tiring – and often takes up more time than it's worth on your days off. That's where we come in. Below are six highlights we've carefully curated and plucked from the many, many new shows and movies that are live from June 18 on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

Chief among them is Luca, an honest-to-goodness full Pixar release available on Disney Plus. Set on the coastal city of Portorosso, the sun-soaked adventure is sure to be the feel good family adventure to help kickstart your summer. Elsewhere, Netflix is bringing the goods with the teen drama Elite returning for a fourth season. Enjoy!

Luca – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney Pixar)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

The latest Disney Pixar film, Luca, has splashed down on Disney Plus. The movie follows two sea creatures named Luca and Alberto, who, when they step on to land and dry off, transform into human boys. They set out on a sunny adventure in the picturesque town of Portorosso, complete with pasta eating and bike riding. But they have to be careful, because every time they touch water, they shift back into sea creature form – and Portosso is obsessed with hunting sea monsters. Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan are all part of the voice cast. Check out our interview with director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren before you watch this weekend.

Fatherhood – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Ahead of Father's Day, comedian Kevin Hart takes on a surprisingly dramatic role as Matt, a widower who must navigate the minefield of parenthood alone. Based on the memoir Two Kisses for Maddy, The Lion King's Alfre Woodard and Barry's Anthony Carrigan both feature in a cast filled with a wealth of considerable talent that might all be overshadowed by a joyful performance from child actor Melody Hurd as Maddy. Bring the tissues, too. This one is going to be a seriously uplifting tearjerker that'll make you laugh and cry in equal measure.

The Little Things – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: USA

Watch today: HBO Max

The Little Things is a '90s murder mystery with a star-studded cast, now returned to HBO Max and available for free after its simultaneous theatrical and streaming release earlier in the year. A serial killer is on the prowl, and the murders are very similar to a cold case that Denzel Washington's deputy sheriff Deacon failed to solve in the past. Deacon and Rami Malek's lead detective Jimmy Baxter investigate the killings, and while Jared Leto's Albert Sparma seems the obvious choice for the culprit, all may not be as it seems. The film also stars Chris Bauer, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, and Michael Hyatt.

Elite season 4 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

For some years now, Elite has been a wonderfully messy – in the best possible way – slice of high school life among Spain's up-and-comers. High society has made way for murders, mysteries, and affairs aplenty and while the fourth season had undergone a considerable shake-up in its cast, including a new headmaster, it still maintains its bingeable quality. Old favorites still return, too, including Nadia, whose move to New York causes complications with her fledgling relationship with Guzman. If you haven't caught up on this hidden gem, the first three seasons are all streaming on Netflix.

Black Summer – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

If you can't get enough of zombies after Army of the Dead, Black Summer has returned for season 2, with all episodes available to stream now. The second series sees the survivors of the zombie apocalypse continuing their struggle to stay alive. In this show, zombies are fast and dangerous, and now it's winter, which means things are all the more hazardous for the remaining humans – who are brutally turning on each other. Season 2 sees the return of Jaime King, Christine Lee, and Justin Chu Cary, as well as Zoe Marlett.

Physical – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Apple TV Plus

Everything from Wonder Woman to Stranger Things has brought '80s nostalgia – perms, shoulder pads, and all – kicking and screaming into the present-day. Physical, a 10-part series on Apple TV Plus, doesn't subscribe to the rose-tinted look at a decade where mullets and spandex ruled the roost. Instead, it stars Rose Byrne as a directionless housewife who catches the aerobics bug and hurtles headfirst into dreams of creating a fitness empire – and all the dark, seedy pitfalls that come with it.