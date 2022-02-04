6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of fresh streaming recommendations handpicked by us, and there's no shortage of stuff to watch this week. If you're looking for a new series to start, there are several choices to get stuck into. For starters, murder mystery comedy Murderville recently dropped on Netflix if you want to see Will Arnett and some unwitting guest stars try to solve fictional crimes.

Over on Prime Video, there's new crime thriller Reacher, while HBO Max has the season 2 premiere of sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves. Alternatively, tune into either Hulu or Disney Plus (depending on which side of the pond you're on) for comedy biopic Pam & Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the title characters.

As for movies, UK viewers can catch Brokeback Mountain on Netflix, or, for something a little more fast-paced, you can get stuck into a Fast and Furious movie marathon on Prime Video. Happy streaming.

Murderville – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Murderville stars Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle who has to solve a murder in every episode with a new celebrity guest star as his partner. The only problem? The guest star never gets a script and has to improvise their way through the mystery. The guest stars in question include Sharon Stone, Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong, and Kumail Nanjiani. If the concept sounds familiar, it's because it's based on the BBC show Murder in Successville.

Reacher – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher in this new crime thriller series, a retired military police officer who's arrested for a murder he didn't commit and finds himself in the midst of a conspiracy involving corrupt cops and scheming politicians. Based on Lee Child's books, this season is based on Killing Floor, the first novel in the Jack Reacher series – Tom Cruise previously played the character in movie adaptations of other books. New episodes will be released weekly.

Pam & Tommy – Hulu/Disney Plus

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US/UK

Watch today: Hulu/Disney Plus

Pam & Tommy centers around the marriage between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) following the release of their infamous sex tape. The show also stars Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the couple's sex tape, and Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, who helped Gauthier distribute it, and it was directed by Cruella and I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie.

Raised by Wolves season 2 premiere – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Raised by Wolves is back for a second season. The sci-fi show follows two androids (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) who are tasked with raising human children on another planet after the Earth is destroyed in an attempt to start a new atheistic human colony. Ridley Scott is an executive producer on the series and he directed two episodes of season 1. The first two episodes premiered this week, with the rest of the season following weekly.

Fast & Furious movies – Prime Video

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: UK

Watch today: Prime Video

Buckle up – if you're in the mood for a movie marathon, the first six Fast and Furious movies are now available to stream on Prime Video in the UK. For the uninitiated, that's The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast and Furious. What starts with a story centered around family and illegal street racing transitions into heists and spying by the fifth and sixth installments – but family is still front and center, don't worry.

Brokeback Mountain – Netflix

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix



Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star in Brokeback Mountain, director Ang Lee's take on the Western genre. Set in Wyoming and spanning the '60s to the '80s, the movie follows the complex relationship between two cowboys. Based on the short story by Annie Proulx, it was critically acclaimed and won the Oscars for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Linda Cardellini, and David Harbour also star.