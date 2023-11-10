The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's the weekend, and it's only getting darker and colder outside – which means it's time to kick back and settle down in front of the TV. This week, our recommendations include everything from David Fincher's new movie to a period romp, so there should be something for everyone.

Let's start with Fincher: The Killer, a new assassin drama starring Michael Fassbender, is now streaming on Netflix after a limited theatrical release last month. If you're looking for another movie to watch this weekend, there's also The 355 on UK Netflix, which is an espionage action-thriller with an all-star ensemble cast headed by Jessica Chastain.

As for TV, we're spoilt for choice. The Loki season 2 finale is now streaming on Disney Plus, while Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone star in the new dark comedy series The Curse on Paramount Plus. Apple TV Plus meanwhile has two new releases this week, too, with For All Mankind season 4 and The Buccaneers both premiering on the streamer. Plus, Australian comedy series Colin From Accounts has made its way over to the US via Paramount Plus.

The Killer

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

David Fincher's first movie since 2020's Mank, The Killer follows Michael Fassbender's nameless cold-blooded assassin, who begins to have a psychological crisis in a world with no moral compass and finds himself at the center of an international manhunt after a job goes wrong. Fincher re-teamed with Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for The Killer and the film, which also stars Tilda Swinton, is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon.

For more, check out our interview with cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt.

Loki season 2 finale

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Time flies when you're slipping through it. Loki season 2 has now come to an end, with the finale hitting Disney Plus this past Thursday night (or Friday morning, if you're in the UK). With the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) finally harnessing his time-slipping abilities at the end of episode 5, he's doing everything in his power to save Mobius (Owen Wilson), OB (Ke Huy Quan), and the rest of the TVA – but he may have some difficult decisions to make along the way. And, of course, there's the case of He Who Remains…

For All Mankind season 4

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

After a stint in the '90s for season 3, For All Mankind has jumped forward another decade in season 4. We're now in 2003, and the Happy Valley base on Mars is now concerned with mining mineral-rich asteroids – but tensions at the base are still simmering under the surface. Joel Kinnaman, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Cynthy Wu return for the show's fourth outing, while new cast members include Daniel Stern and Toby Kebbell. The season premiere is available to stream now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

The Curse

(Image credit: Showtime)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder star in The Curse, a new comedy series co-created by Fielder and Uncut Gems' Benny Safdie. It follows Asher (Fielder) and Whitney (Stone), a married couple making an HGTV show where they build "eco-conscious" housing in a New Mexico town. However, their gentrification efforts are blighted when they're cursed by a local girl, but the show must go on… The first episode premieres this Sunday, with the rest of the episodes dropping weekly every Sunday on Paramount Plus and Showtime.

The Buccaneers

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

While we wait for Bridgerton season 3 to arrive on our screens, Apple TV Plus has us covered for all our period romp needs. Based on the unfinished novel by The Age of Innocence author Edith Wharton, the series follows a group of young American women in the 1870s who are sent to London to secure husbands – and a culture clash ensues. The first three episodes are streaming now, with the rest of the season releasing in weekly installments every Wednesday.

Colin From Accounts

(Image credit: Binge/Paramount Plus)

Available: US

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Need a new comedy series to binge? Enter Aussie rom-com Colin From Accounts. Co-created, co-written, and co-starring Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, the duo play Ashley and Gordon, two dysfunctional strangers living in Sydney who are thrown together by fate and vet bills after they inadvertently cause a car accident that injures a dog. The show started streaming on BBC iPlayer earlier this year and has now made its way across the pond to the US. Season 2 is already in the works, too.

The 355

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Jessica Chastain stars in action-thriller The 355 from X-Men writer-producer Simon Kinberg. She plays Mace, a CIA agent gone rogue, recruiting an all-female team to help her put a stop to a cyber terrorist group. Her fellow agents are played by an A-list ensemble cast that includes Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Fan Bingbing. The name of the movie is a reference to ‘Agent 355’, the code name of a female spy during the American Revolution whose identity is still unknown.

