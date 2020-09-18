6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend (September 18)

Netflix continues to impress with its original output. This week, they've not only released two monstrous new shows (Jurassic World: Camp Crustaceous and Ratched) but also an impressive movie with an all-star cast, The Devil All the Time. But that's not all that's on the way – the latest season of Agents of Shield is now streaming on Disney Plus, and there's The Invisible Man on HBO Max.

For more, scroll on down and then check out our lists of all the new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies worth watching right now. That should keep your watchlist filled for a few more weeks/days. Maybe. We really are racing through shows like nobody's business right now...

The Devil All the Time – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

A sprawling Southern Gothic drama set in post-war Ohio, around the epicentre of a town called Knockemstiff, TDATT’s time-hopping story begins with Willard Russell (Skarsgård) returning from World War 2, and starting a family with Charlotte (Haley Bennett). This movie's a harrowing experience – but a worthwhile one, if you can stomach it. Plus, once you've watched this one, be sure to read our ending explained piece with the director.

Ratched – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

You’d be forgiven for thinking every iconic film character has been lined up for an origin story these days. But there’s reason to be hopeful for Netflix’s Ratched, the prequel series following One Flew Over the Cuckoo Nest’s nasty nurse.

For one thing, television extraordinaire Ryan Murphy is involved. The American Horror Story creator brings his trademark brand of gore and ghoulish imagery and places Sarah Paulson in the lead role. What’s not to like?

Ratched also dives deep into the early years of Mildred Ratched, poking away at what makes the nurse tick. She even goes face-to-face with mass murderers as she seeks to perfect her torturous craft. All eight episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D season 6 – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Agents of SHIELD may have ended earlier this year with its seventh season but those of you still catching up on the streaming side of things will be pleased to hear the strong sixth season that helped set up the show’s final act is now on Disney Plus.

The sixth season really marked the moment where Agents of SHIELD felt comfortable standing on its own two feet: gone were the (sometimes) shoehorned-in MCU references and middling plots and, in its place, a standalone story across a far breezier 13 episodes – including moments than fans of the likes of FitzSimmons will have waited years for.

Jurassic World: Camp Crustaceous – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US

Jurassic Park may have spawned a billion-dollar franchise that continues to this day through the Jurassic World trilogy – but this is its first tentative steps into animation.

Camp Cretaceous follows a group of talented teens and one lucky contest winner as they get an early tour of Isla Nublar. The show begins calmly enough in its pre-2015’s Jurassic World setting but soon spirals off into the sort of peril that wouldn’t look out of place on the big screen. It’s technically for kids, but long-time Jurassic Park fans will get a kick out of the new species and settings on offer, as well as a surprisingly dark story.

The Invisible Man – HBO Max

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

The Invisible Man had a short but sweet ride in cinemas, making over $100 million from late February to mid-March when cinemas were closed down. If you didn't catch it on the big screen and decided not to rent the horror during lockdown, then now's the perfect chance to catch the wonderful, clever, and terrifying movie.

Gemini Man – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Available: UK

Gemini Man sees Will Smith fight a de-aged Will Smith. That's pretty much all you need to know about this Ang Lee-directed movie that managed to lose Paramount over $100 million at the box-office. This one wasn't worth watching in cinemas, but is a popcorn treat that you can tune out of and just enjoy for its explosions – and double Will Smith action.