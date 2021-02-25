New Netflix assassin movie on the way from David Fincher and Michael Fassbender

David Fincher is re-teaming with Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for The Killer, a new Netflix movie, with Deadline reporting that Michael Fassbender is in talks to star.

Based on the series of graphic novels by Alexis Nolent, the movie will follow a cold-blooded assassin – the role Fassbender is rumored to be playing – who begins to have a psychological crisis in a world with no moral compass.

Fincher and Walker's last collaboration, the neo-noir crime thriller Seven, was released in 1995. With an all-star ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and Gwyneth Paltrow, the movie follows a pair of detectives who team up to track down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as a motif in his murders. This will be the first time the director and screenwriter have re-teamed since.

Fincher recently signed a four-year deal with Netflix and The Killer will be his second feature for the streamer after Mank , a movie about the screenwriter of Citizen Kane. The biopic was well received by critics and received six Golden Globe nominations.

Meanwhile, we last saw Fassbender on our screens as Magneto in 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix alongside Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, and Jennifer Lawrence. He has a couple of other upcoming projects in the pipeline, too, including the martial arts comedy Kung Fury 2 and Taika Waititi's sports comedy Next Goal Wins – both a far cry from a Fincher thriller.