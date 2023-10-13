The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another week is coming to an end, which means you might be wondering what TV shows and movies to kick back with this weekend. That's where we come in. We've rounded up the ultimate guide to all the best offerings to stream this weekend – with a particular focus on some spooktacular fare, considering Halloween is getting ever closer.

If you're looking for a fright, Netflix has The Fall of the House of Usher, a brand new series from horror maestro Mike Flanagan, while Disney Plus has both The Boogeyman and a new season of American Horror Story for UK viewers, while Goosebumps is streaming worldwide. Then there's slightly sillier spooky fun with Renfield, or you can go for something completely different with Doom Patrol season 4.

So, for the lowdown on our top streaming choices this week, head to the below and prepare for a binge-watch.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Mike Flanagan's latest Netflix show is an adaptation of the story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe, but with a distinctly modern twist. Something like a Gothic Succession, the show follows a (terrible) family plagued by a spate of gruesome, sudden deaths. The stacked cast features the likes of Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, and Rahul Kohli. For even more on the show, check out our writer's thoughts on why The Fall of the House of Usher confirms Mike Flanagan hates cats.

American Horror Story: Delicate

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

American Horror Story returns just in time for the spooky season, with the first episode of the twelfth instalment of the hit horror series, titled Delicate, streaming on Disney Plus in the UK now. Based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, this season follows an actor named Anna (Emma Roberts) on an IVF journey that takes a turn for the terrifying. Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevinge co-star. For more, read our writer's thoughts on Delicate as a modern day pregnancy horror.

The Boogeyman

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Another pick perfect for Halloween month, The Boogeyman follows a family who have suffered a recent bereavement – and now find a grotesque monster lurking in the shadows of their home. The film is based on a Stephen King short story and is directed by Rob Savage, with Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Vivien Lyra Blair, Birds of Prey's Chris Messina, and Oppenheimer's David Dastmalchian.

Goosebumps

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

This spooky series, inspired by the beloved horror books penned by R.L. Stine, has begun streaming on Disney Plus just in time for Halloween. The show sees a group of teenagers investigating the death of another teenager named Harold Biddle, which took place 30 years in the past. Their search leads them to discover sinister secrets from their own parents' histories. Justin Long stars (and look out for Slappy the Dummy, too). For more, read our interview with co-creators Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller.

Lessons in Chemistry

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Brie Larson leads this Apple TV Plus show based on Bonnie Garmus' novel of the same name. Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, a highly skilled chemist who is unable to fulfil her scientific potential thanks to the patriarchy – but ends up becoming a TV chef using her skills to educate the wives watching at home. Lewis Pullman and Aja Naomi King co-star.

Doom Patrol season 4 part 2

Available: US

Watch now: Max

The second half of Doom Patrol season 4 has kicked off, with two episodes available to watch on Max now. This is the final season of the DC show about the eccentric superhero group, and with just four episodes remaining, there's no better time than now to get caught up before we bid goodbye to Doom Patrol forever.

Renfield

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

An unconventional take on the Dracula tale, Renfield stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular hapless servant of pop culture's most famous vampire (played by Nicolas Cage). Renfield wants to get free of his undead boss, though, and finds help in the form of Awkwafina's Rebecca. Ben Schwartz co-stars. For more, read our writer's thoughts on why Renfield is a healing, comedy-gorefest.

