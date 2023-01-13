7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means a whole load more new movies and TV shows to stream – and we've handpicked the best of the bunch. First up, there's The Last of Us, the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation brought to the small screen by Craig Mazin, the brains behind HBO's Chernobyl. Over on Netflix, there's Vikings: Valhalla season 2, along with the final installment of Sky Rojo, the action-packed black comedy from the creators of Money Heist.

It's a bumper week for TV – Prime Video has a new season of Hunters, starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, while Servant season 4 arrives on Apple TV Plus, and Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, returns for season 2 on Showtime. If you're looking for a movie to watch, there's The Drop on Hulu, a dark comedy about a couple ostracized by their friend group after one of them accidentally drops a friend's baby.

The Last of Us – HBO Max/NOW TV

The Last of Us is finally coming to our screens. Largely hailed as one of video game’s finest stories, the post-apocalyptic HBO series sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) tasked with accompanying teenage girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a perilous journey across a dystopian America filled with raiders and terrifying zombie-like 'clickers'.

For the uninitiated, The Last of Us is set to be a blend of The Walking Dead’s world-weariness and Station Eleven’s violent undertones and deeper character work – anchored by a cast filled with many of HBO’s finest actors, including The White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 – Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla is back for a second season, and it picks up where we left off at the end of season 1 in the aftermath of the tragic Battle for Kattegat – and Leif (Sam Corlett) is hungry for revenge after the death of a loved one. Set at the start of the 11th Century, Vikings: Valhalla takes place around 100 years after the events of the original Vikings series and documents the tail end of the Viking age.

Sky Rojo season 3 – Netflix

Sky Rojo, the latest offering from the creators of Netflix hit show Money Heist, is coming to an end with its third season. The series follows three sex workers (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp (Asier Etxeandia), and it looked like they might be able to finally start a peaceful new life after they stole €4 million at the end of season 2. As you might have guessed, it's not going to be that simple…

Hunters season 2 – Prime Video

After season 1 premiered in 2020, Logan Lerman and Al Pacino return for a second and final installment of Hunters. The series follows a group of Nazi hunters in '70s New York City who discover that escaped Nazi officers are attempting to start a Fourth Reich in the US. Pacino plays a Holocaust survivor and the leader of the Hunters, while Lerman is a young math whiz who takes his grandmother's place in the group.

Servant season 4 – Apple TV Plus

Servant returns for its fourth and final season on Apple TV Plus, executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell return as bereaved couple Dorothy and Sean, while Rupert Grint is back as Dorothy's brother Julian and Nell Tiger Free returns as mysterious nanny Leanne. Expect an emotional conclusion to the Turner family's story after season 3's dramatic finale. New episodes will be released every Friday.

Your Honor season 2 – Showtime

Originally meant to be a limited series, Your Honor returns for a second (and final) season on Showtime. Bryan Cranston returns as Judge Michael Desiato, who's dealing with his son Adam's tragic fate at the end of season 1 – after accidentally killing a mob boss' son in a hit-and-run, Michael attempted to cover up the crime, but Adam was caught up in a shooting. Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, and Margo Martindale also reprise their roles from the first season.

The Drop – Hulu

New cringe comedy The Drop follows a couple facing the biggest test to their marriage yet – when Lex (Anna Konkle) accidentally drops another guest's baby at a destination wedding, ostracizing them from the rest of their friend group. The movie was directed by Sarah Adina Smith, who previously helmed Buster's Mal Heart, starring Rami Malek.

