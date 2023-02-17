The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

The weekend is finally here, and we've got another fresh batch of streaming recommendations to keep you entertained from Friday night through to Sunday evening. If you're planning a movie night, there's Sharper, a new thriller on Apple TV Plus starring Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan, while US audiences can catch The Woman King, the critically acclaimed Viola Davis-led drama, on Netflix and George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing on Prime Video.

As for TV shows, Star Trek: Picard season 3, the final installment of the sci-fi series, is now streaming on Paramount Plus, while Carnival Row season 2 has arrived on Prime Video. Billy Crudup plays a lunar timeshare salesman in Hello Tomorrow! on Apple TV Plus, and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur provides animated family fun on Disney Plus.

Sharper – Apple TV Plus

Sharper – Apple TV Plus

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Brianna Middleton, and John Lithgow star in Sharper, a new neo-noir thriller from Apple TV Plus. The movie follows a man who exacts revenge on his family for not accepting him and cons other rich people to gain the wealth he craves. Sharper, which was produced by A24, was directed by Benjamin Caron, who previously helmed episodes of Andor and The Crown. You can read more about the movie in Total Film's interview with Moore, Stan, and Caron .

Star Trek: Picard season 3 – Paramount Plus

Available: Worldwide

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard has arrived and sees Patrick Stewart's titular hero reunite with the former command crew of the USS Enterprise as they find themselves hunted by a new villain. That means LeVar Burton is back as La Forge, along with Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as Riker, Gates McFadden as Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Troi, and Brent Spiner as the android Lore. New episodes will be released every Friday on the streamer.

Carnival Row season 2 – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Four years after it was renewed for season 2, Carnival Row returns for its second and final installment on Prime Video. The series stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne as Philo and Vignette, former lovers and mythical creatures, known as faes, who live as second-class citizens in human society. The new season consists of 10 episodes, which will air weekly, and the season premiere is available to watch now.

Hello Tomorrow! – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

New Apple TV Plus series Hello Tomorrow! is a sci-fi comedy-drama set in a retrofuturistic world where a group of traveling salesmen try to sell timeshares on the moon. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, an ambitious salesman, alongside Hank Azaria, Alison Pill, Haneefah Wood, and Nicholas Podany. The first three episodes are available to watch now, with new installments releasing every Friday. For more, check out our chat with Crudup and Podany .

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Marvel has a new animated show. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White), a 13-year-old girl living a secret double life as Moon Girl who accidentally opens a portal and brings a Tyrannosaurus rex into New York City. The supporting voice cast includes Alfre Woodard, Jermaine Fowler, Laurence Fishburne, and Indya Moore, as well as guest appearances from Moon Knight's May Calamawy, Cobie Smulders as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, and Maya Hawke.

The Woman King – Netflix

Available: US

The Woman King is now available to stream on Netflix in the US after a critically acclaimed theatrical release last September. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie is set in the 19th Century and centers around the Agojie, an all-female group of warriors who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey for 200 years. Viola Davis plays a general training the next generation of fighters, and the cast also includes Lashan Lynch, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, and Sheila Atim.

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Prime Video

Available: US

George Miller's first movie since 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road stars Tilda Swinton as an academic who encounters a Djinn, played by Idris Elba, while attending a conference in Istanbul. He offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past – eventually, she is convinced and makes a wish that surprises them both.

