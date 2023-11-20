New Jason Bourne movie in the works from All Quiet on the Western Front director

A new installment in the Bourne franchise is reportedly in the works from Academy Award-winning director Edward Berger.

According to Deadline, Universal is looking to make a new entry in the Jason Bourne franchise – with Berger reportedly in negotiations to oversee development and direct the film.

The Bourne franchise, based on the novels by author Robert Ludlum, have taken in over $1.6 billion at the box office. Matt Damon originated the role of Jason Bourne in 2002's The Bourne Identity, which was followed by The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum. Jeremy Renner took over for The Bourne Legacy as a new central character after Damon chose not to return. However, the actor returned in 2016's Jason Bourne, which serves as a direct sequel to The Bourne Ultimatum.

Doug Liman directed the first installment, with Paul Greengrass directing the remaining films except for Legacy, which was helmed by Tony Gilroy. Berger would be the first to helm since 2016, though the report does not indicate whether Damon will return to play the titular character.

Berger directed an adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, which went on to receive 14 BAFTA nominations, winning seven including Best Film, and nine and the 95th Academy Awards, winning four including Best International Feature. His next film, Conclave, is a British thriller with an all-star cast consisting of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, and John Lithgow. The film will likely hit theaters in 2024.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.