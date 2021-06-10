New Invasion trailer sees Sam Neill prepare to battle aliens

No matter how many times Hollywood makes movies and TV shows about little green men (or grey, if you prefer), audiences will keep watching 'em. Well, now you can add Invasion to that list, an upcoming ten-part sci-drama set to debut this fall on Apple TV. Like a great many other titles about extraterrestrials popping down to Earth to take it over, Invasion aims to do… well, the same by the sounds of it.

Here's the series' official synopsis: "Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all." Those affected include Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park/great Twitter content), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), all of whom star in the genre series.

You can catch a glimpse of the cast as the Invasion commences in the first trailer for the show:

That final shot remind anyone else of Alien: Covenant's trilobite? No? Just me? Well, whatever it is, that three-legged thingy looked like the "something bigger" Neill's Sheriff teases in the narrating voiceover. Yikes.

On the surface, Invasion sounds like every other alien invasion to ever grace the big or small screen. But the talent behind this suggests Invasion might warrant a viewing. Jakob Verbruggen takes up residence in the director's chair, whose name you might recognize from work directing The Alienist, Black Mirror, House of Cards, The Fall, and the latest The Twilight Zone. Those series showcase a skewed, unusual look at the world which, let's be fair: a show about aliens is gonna need. Here's hoping some of Black Mirror's intense, creeping dread makes its way to Invasion.

Producer-wise, X-Men stalwart Simon Kinberg is on board alongside David Weil who produced and wrote all ten episodes of Amazon Prime's Hunters. Kinberg's directorial forays aside – ahem, Dark Phoenix – as a producer, he's got a great eye.

Invasion's first three episodes arrive on Apple TV Plus this October, with the rest of its ten-episode season dropping every Friday after that. If you're eager for more out-of-this-world content before then, check out our recommendations of the best sci-movies of all time.