New Honkai Star Rail trailer is just as stylish as you'd expect from Genshin Impact's studio

Still no word on a release date for the game, though

Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail just debuted a brand new trailer at Summer Game Fest earlier today.

As the latest project from Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse, you'd be correct in assuming Honkai Star Rail to be visually smooth and stunning. The latest trailer for Honkai Star Rail offers up a glimpse at just one of the many realms we'll be able to explore when the game eventually arrives.

This is far from the first footage we've seen from Honkai Star Rail however. Earlier this year we actually saw the full opening cutscene for the game, as developer HoYoverse rolled out a decidedly bigger look at the game than a simple teaser trailer or artwork.

Right now, Honkai Star Rail doesn't actually have a release date. After the developer previously announced it would be holding a closed beta earlier this year, we've heard relatively little from the game since. We don't know when the new game could potentially be launching, so we could be waiting until early next year for it to arrive.

In fact, we don't even know when the closed beta for the game actually took place. After sign ups were closed in mid May, news on the new limited demo went incredibly quiet, so we're left guessing as to when the beta could eventually begin. Here's hoping it's sooner rather than later, as that'd undoubtedly bode well for an early 2023 launch for Honkai Star Rail.

