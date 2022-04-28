Genshin Impact dev's new game Honkai: Star Rail is taking sign-ups for its second closed beta

Honkai: Star Rail, an upcoming turn-based RPG from the developers behind Genshin Impact, is taking sign-ups for its second closed beta test. The beta is available on PC as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Honkai: Star Rail is HoYoverse's fourth in the Honkai series, taking players aboard a space ship called the Astral Express to explore a very anime galaxy. Whereas HoYoverse's most recent release Genshin Impact features real-time combat in a fantasy world, Honkai: Star Rail is built around a tactical turn-based combat system and takes place across different futuristic sci-fi worlds. You can check out some gorgeous shots of the first world reveald, Jarilo-VI, right here.

If that sounds like a good time to you - and you have a compatible PC (8GB RAM/GTX 970 or equivalent) or mobile device - you can sign up now to participate in Honkai: Star Rail's next closed beta.

All you have to do is head here, click "enter sign-up" and then register for a HoYoverse account if you haven't already. From there, you'll be taken to a survey where you'll answer a series of questions about you and your gaming habits. The whole thing took me about 10 minutes to do. The sign-up window is open until May 15, so you don't necessarily need to get it done today if you're interested, but do also remember that like most betas, signing up doesn't guarantee you access, it just puts your name in the hat, so to speak.

It isn't clear exactly when the closed beta kicks off, but HoYoverse says it'll announce the winners on May 19. Those selected will presumably receive invites in their email shortly thereafter.

