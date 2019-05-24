New Gears 5 leak tells us what to expect from the game ahead of E3 2019, including "the largest Gears world ever"

Gears 5 is easily one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox One games of the year, and is expected to make a big showing at E3 2019 as part of Microsoft's slate of E3 2019 games for its console.

While we haven't heard much from developer The Coalition since last year, the shooter sequel, which focuses on former Gears of War 4 sidekick Kait, saw its box art leak online a few weeks ago, alongside its September release date.

That slip-up has now been followed by another leak, which reveals some of Gears 5's product information that are likely to be used as part of its marketing materials, providing us with a clearer idea of what to expect from the latest instalment in one of Microsoft's biggest franchises.

Discovered originally by a user on Resetera, the product information gives us the following plot synopsis for Gears 5's campaign:

“The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left."

What's more, the listing confirms that both local and online co-op will be available for Gears 5's campaign, alongside the traditional offerings of PvP multiplayer that you'd expect from the series, though there's no mention of the franchise's famous Horde PvE mode just yet.

Still, we also learn that Gears 5 will run at 60 FPS and feature HDR and 4K Ultra HD support, while cross-play will be available between the Xbox One and PC versions of the game. It's all looking very promising for a sequel that could easily become one of the best new games of 2019, and it won't be long until Microsoft is able to tell us more... officially, this time.

