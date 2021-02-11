New Game Plus Expo returns in March with games from Aksys, Koei Tecmo, and more

The New Game Plus Expo 2021 is set for March with a host of publishers taking part, albeit fewer than last year.

The digital event is also taking place a few months earlier than in 2020; this year it's set for March 4 at 8am PST / 11am EST. As the pandemic continues its choke-hold on in-person gatherings, everything is going down on the New Game Plus Expo Twitch channel for the second year in a row.

As mentioned earlier, New Game Plus Expo 2021 is a few publishers shy of its 2020 showing, with Atlus, Sega, SNK, Spike Chunsoft, and WayForward skipping this year's showcase. Still, there's a solid list of 10 fairly well-known game companies with reveals up their sleeves. Here's everyone attending (thanks, Siliconera):

Aksys Games

Arc System Works

Gungho America

Koei Tecmo

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

Natsume

NIS America

Playism

PM Studios

The company organizing the event hasn't given so much as a tease of what to expect from the publishers, but it says it'll be "shining a spotlight" on them in the lead-up to the event. Personally, I'm just hoping Aksys reveals something new in the supremely underrated Zero Escape series, even if it's just a Switch port of the Nonary Games. I'm also excited to see how Harvest Moon: One World is coming along under Natsume's watchful eye.

