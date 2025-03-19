How to watch The Future Game Show Spring Showcase 2025 – and what to expect

The next showcase is so close now that you'll want to bookmark exactly how to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025.

We have all the details on when it kicks off and the links to your streaming platform of choice, so you're ready.

This year's show features over 50 titles from various developers and publishers, including Nightdive Studios, Remedy, Tarsier Studios, Xbox Games Studios, and Bloober Team.

All of this wouldn't be complete without some wonderful hosts, and this show is presented by Jennifer English, the actress behind Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart and Nolan North, Uncharted's Nathan Drake.

Sound good? Read on to find out where to find your Future Games Show stream of choice and when it kicks off.

How to watch The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

You can watch The Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 20 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 8pm GMT. Here's how to watch it on your platform of choice, or you can bookmark this page to come back and watch it later right here on GamesRadar+.

As for what games we'll see, highlights include deep-dive interviews with the team behind South of Midnight, a look at FBC: Firebreak, and a tonne more games, both brand sparkling new and hotly anticipated. Regular sections like Ones to Play are returning, featuring games with demos you can play once the show wraps up.

Once the show is done, the Future Games Show team is bringing us a new experience called FGS Live from GDC, which, as you'd expect, is the team live at GDC with even more trailers, dev interviews, and more.

To keep up with all the latest Future Game Show updates, you can check in on this orange website or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.