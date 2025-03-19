How to watch The Future Game Show Spring Showcase 2025 – and what to expect

By published

Here's how to stream the Future Games Show and when it starts

FGS Spring 2025
(Image credit: Future)

The next showcase is so close now that you'll want to bookmark exactly how to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025.

We have all the details on when it kicks off and the links to your streaming platform of choice, so you're ready.

This year's show features over 50 titles from various developers and publishers, including Nightdive Studios, Remedy, Tarsier Studios, Xbox Games Studios, and Bloober Team.

All of this wouldn't be complete without some wonderful hosts, and this show is presented by Jennifer English, the actress behind Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart and Nolan North, Uncharted's Nathan Drake.

Sound good? Read on to find out where to find your Future Games Show stream of choice and when it kicks off.

How to watch The Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 - YouTube Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

You can watch The Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 20 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 8pm GMT. Here's how to watch it on your platform of choice, or you can bookmark this page to come back and watch it later right here on GamesRadar+.

As for what games we'll see, highlights include deep-dive interviews with the team behind South of Midnight, a look at FBC: Firebreak, and a tonne more games, both brand sparkling new and hotly anticipated. Regular sections like Ones to Play are returning, featuring games with demos you can play once the show wraps up.

Once the show is done, the Future Games Show team is bringing us a new experience called FGS Live from GDC, which, as you'd expect, is the team live at GDC with even more trailers, dev interviews, and more.

To keep up with all the latest Future Game Show updates, you can check in on this orange website or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Brand Director, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

Europa

This indie mashup of Zelda and Studio Ghibli is gorgeous, though its creator didn't want to "mimic" the iconic animation studio, but to "find out what makes it special, and recreate those watercolor movies in a game"
