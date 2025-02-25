Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart actress and Uncharted's Nathan Drake join forces to host the next Future Games Show

The hosts for the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 have been announced, with a familiar face joining forces with a breakout RPG star to run this year's show.

The Spring 2025 edition of the Future Games Show will be hosted by Nolan North, who's returning to the stage after helping host the very first show back in 2020. North is a legendary voice actor, but is probably best known for his portrayal of Nathan Drake across the Uncharted games. He'll be joined this time by Jennifer English, who won acclaim as Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart, and is lending her talents to two upcoming projects - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Arthurian-inspired action-adventure game Tides of Annihilation.

Together, North and English will be walking us through a show packed with world premiers, exclusive demos, developer interviews, and trailers for more than 40 games. And there are some big names in there - you'll get a glimpse at FBC: Firebreak, South of Midnight, and Reanimal, as well as the aforementioned Clair Obscur.

And as if that wasn't enough, there'll be a second show for you right after the first. 'FGS Live from GDC' will air right after the Spring Showcase finishes, featuring even more trailers, straight from the floor of the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

You'll be able to watch both shows on Thursday, March 20 at 13:00 PT / 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT, by tuning in to stream via Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, BiliBili and right here on GamesRadar+, where we'll have more details in the run-up to the show and more info about those featured games right after the broadcast wraps.