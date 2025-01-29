The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is back and will have a new live segment from the GDC event floor

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns on March 20, 2025, during GDC and will be followed by a new 'FGS Live from GDC' broadcast on the very same day.

During the Spring Showcase you can expect to see exclusive game demos, trailers for both triple-A and indie games, and, just like The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, world premieres, too. There are lots of games coming, over 200 a month on Steam alone, and we're here to help you find the best of the best.

"The Future Games Show's mission is to help its viewers discover the best new games, with a special focus on the off-radar AAs, sleeper hits, and innovative indies," says Daniel Dawkins, content director of games video & events here at Future.

The new 'FGS Live from GDC' broadcast will feature more trailers as well as fresh news from GDC and interviews with devs from the show floor. So even if you can't go yourself, you'll be able to see some of what goes on at these events.

The Future Games Show has been running since 2020 and does three shows a year: one in March, one in June, and one in August. You can also expect some familiar faces on hosting duty. Back in 2022, the August show was hosted by none other than Christopher Judge, Kratos himself. As well as the hosts, you get interviews with developers who talk about the games on show, giving you a sneak peek behind the curtain.

Last year , we got a look at Spine, Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Exoborne, Atomfall, Retrieval, and more. You can watch the March show on Twitch , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , TikTok , and right here on GamesRadar .

In the meantime, check out our 50 most-anticipated games coming out this year .