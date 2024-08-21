Everything announced at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

The curtain has fallen on the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024, which delivered a salvo of exciting trailers and video game news, as well as plenty of insight about Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. Ned Luke (Michael De Santa in GTA V) and Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler in Red Dead Redemption 2) stewarded viewers through a bumper autumn showcase, which featured montages, developer deep dives, world premieres, and heaps of gameplay from scores of exciting upcoming games.

Mars Attracts

A world premiere opened the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024, unveiling Mars Attracts, a park builder set in the Mars Attacks universe. It’s set to release in 2025, so get it on your wishlists.

SPINE

A gameplay trailer for the gun-fu brawler SPINE spin-kicked its way into the showcase lineup. The trailer was scored by Le Castle Vania, of John Wick fame. SPINE is coming soon to PC and consoles.

The Explorator

The Explorator is a shooter that blends hand-crafted 2D animation with luscious 3D worlds. Explore a lost city and unravel its mysteries - while blasting through an army of goblins. If that sounds up your street, The Explorator is coming soon, with a demo available on Steam.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Part 1

A live-action trailer revealed that Gwendoline Christie will narrate Sid Meier's Civilization VII. Then, as part of our partnership with Sid Meier's Civilization VII, the team at Firaxis Games shared a video about building the game's world. The game will be released on February 11, 2025, for PC and consoles.

Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong is a stunning soulslike inspired by Chinese mythology, and the game's adrenaline-pumping launch trailer aired during this year's Future Games Show at Gamescom. It's out now on PC and consoles.

Croak

A world premiere trailer revealed Croak, a cartoon platformer from developers and animators with previous credits on Cuphead and Rick and Morty. It's coming soon to PC.

Monaco 2

Monaco 2 is a sequel to the 2013 cooperative indie heisting hit Monaco. A new gameplay trailer introduced the protagonists of this action-packed-follow-up, which is coming soon to PC.

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch is the next game from the team behind Curse of the Dead Gods. It's a cooperative action roguelike where you strive to save a corrupted world. It's launching out of early access on September 26, with a console release coming in the Fall.

Zero Space

Created with consultation from Starcraft professionals, Zero Space is a cinematic, real-time strategy game where your campaign choices will change the galaxy's fate. It's coming soon to PC.

Will: Follow The Light

The Future Games Show at Gamescom continued its streak of world premieres with Will: Follow The Light, an atmospheric adventure game framed by harsh, weathered environments. It's coming to PC and consoles in 2025.

Greedfall 2: The Dying World

Greedfall 2: The Dying World is the expanded sequel to 2019's Greedfall. A bumper gameplay overview debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom, revealing more about what players can expect from this immersive open-world RPG. Greedfall 2 is launching into Steam early access on September 24.

Akimbot

Akimbot is a buddy cop platformer in the vein of Ratchet and Clank, and the game's launch trailer popped up during the Future Games Show at Gamescom. It's out on August 29 for PC and consoles.

Phantom Line

Antistatic Studios swung by the Future Games Show at Gamescom to provide a deep dive into Phantom Line. It's a creepypasta-inspired co-op anomaly-hunting game, and it's coming soon to PC.

Caravan Sandwitch

An exclusive gameplay trailer for Caravan Sandwitch provided a window into its Provence-punk sci-fi world. Studio Plane Toast's sci-fi driving adventure is coming soon to PC.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

As part of a collaboration with Amazon, The Future Games Show at Gamescom aired a new character spot for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, focusing on Elrond's journey. We’ll find out more when the new season comes to Amazon Prime on August 29. A special section devoted to four hotly-anticipated upcoming fantasy games followed the drop- our picks included Metaphor Re: Fantazio, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Fable.

Rogue Waters

Tripwire Interactive shared a gameplay trailer for Rogue Waters, the tactical roguelite pirate odyssey. Board vessels and tame beasts to rule over the seven seas when it launches on PC this September 30.

Dwarven Realms

A gameplay trailer for the ARPG Dwarven Realms gave viewers a sense of the game's mob density and epic boss fights. If you want to check it out, it's in early access, with a full launch coming on September 27.

Dimensionals

A Saturday morning cartoon-themed trailer introduced viewers to Dimensionals. It's a roguelike deck builder with comic book cutscenes, and a demo is available on Steam now.

DFUSE

DFUSE is an FPS MOBA mashup that offers strategic warfare evocative of Counter-Strike. A new trailer provided a window into the adrenaline-pumping action and pointed towards a Closed Alpha in October.

Bloomtown: A Different Story

A narrative-focused trailer for Bloomtown: A Different Story gave viewers an overview of this eerie, turn-based, pixel-animated adventure game. It's coming to PC and consoles in September.

All On Board

All On Board is an immersive tabletop platform that allows you to play board games with your friends in VR. It's coming soon to SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Exoborne

Exoborne is an open-world extraction shooter buffeted by inclement weather events. During the Future Games Show at Gamescom, Sharkmob developers provided some insights (and gameplay) to feast on. It's coming soon to PC and consoles, but you can sign up on the official website to participate in future playtests.

Faaast Penguin

The rip-roaring party game chaos of Faaast Penguin debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom. It's Fall Guys with flightless birds, and you can check it out when it launches on PC and consoles in September.

Lost Skies

Bossa Studios provided a first look at gameplay from Lost Skies, the sky-faring co-operative survival game where you set up shop on a series of floating islands. It's soaring onto PC soon.

FGS Spotlight Montage

The FGS Spotlight montage returned during our Gamescom show, throwing the focus onto six exciting upcoming games that should definitely be on your radar. The Gamescom guestlist included Endzone 2, Tormenture, Swap/Meat, Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age, Stormforge, and Dark Sky.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Part 2

A gameplay trailer for Sid Meier's Civilization VII appeared during the Future Games Show at Gamescom, providing viewers with a glimpse at how the next entry in this legendary 4X series is shaping up. Following up on the trailer, Firaxis Games dug into some of the new gameplay features coming to Civilization VII, which will launch for PC and consoles on February 11, 2025.

Maui the Shapeshifter

A world premiere trailer revealed Maui the Shapeshifter, an action platformer with a shapeshifting protagonist. It's coming soon to PC.

Atomfall

Ben Fisher from Rebellion dug into the details of Atomfall, an FPS adventure set in 1950s Yorkshire in the wake of a nuclear disaster. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2025.

Worshippers of Cthulhu

A new trailer for Worshippers of Cthulu provided an overview of the gameplay in this eldritch cult simulator. Burn sacrifices and mark citizens to satisfy Cthulu when it launches on October 21, 2024.

The Spirit of the Samurai

New gameplay from The Spirit of the Samurai debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom. This hand-crafted action adventure, inspired by Japanese mythology, is coming to PC in Fall 2024.

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Team members from Offworld Industries swung by the Future Games Show at Gamescom to reveal more about the Tanker Bug and a frosty biome coming to Starship Troopers: Extermination. It's coming to consoles on October 11th, 2024, but it's already available in early access on PC.

Los Pingheros

A penguin party brawler for up to 8 players, Los Pingheros is a frosty free-for-all from the team at Hectiq. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.

Indie Elevator Pitch

The Indie Elevator Pitch submission platform launched during this year's Future Games Show Summer Showcase to help spotlight up-and-coming indie games. During our Gamescom show, we picked out four of the best pitches we've received to share with the world: Necro Story, Projected Dreams, SwordAI and Haunted Paws.

Bionic Bay

A new gameplay trailer plunged viewers into the thick atmosphere of Bionic Bay, a puzzle platformer set in an ancient world. It's coming to PC in 2025.

Echoes of Mystralia

A world premiere trailer revealed Echoes of Mystralia, the sequel to Borealys Games' Mages of Mystralia. It's an action roguelike with a modular spell crafting system, coming soon to PC.

Nightmare House: Reimagined

Another world premiere trailer revealed Nightmare House Reimagined, a standalone remake of the popular Half-Life 2 mod, Nightmare House. The game’s developers are also bringing the original version of the mod to Steam for free. Nightmare House Reimagined will launch on PC in 2025.

God Save Birmingham

God Save Birmingham is an open-world survival game set in 14th-century Birmingham, where players must deal with the shambling subjects of an undead plague. A new trailer revealed that it's coming soon to PC.

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch

(Image credit: Future)

Section 13

Section 13 is a twin-stick roguelike shooter set in a secretive facility full of deadly creatures. A new trailer revealed that it will launch in early 2025 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Stone of Madness

The Stone of Madness is a real-time stealth tactics game set in a Spanish monastery, where you play as five inmates looking to escape. It's coming to PC and consoles in early 2025.

Beyond Galaxyland

A new trailer for Beyond Galaxyland revealed that the retro-futurist fantasy RPG will be released for PC and consoles on September 24, later this year.

Ones to Play Montage

All the games featured in the Future Games Show Ones to Play montage have a demo attached that you can check out on Steam. Tiny Glade, Miniatures, Anima Flux, Office Fight, and Wilmot Works It Out made the cut for this year's Gamescom Showcase.

Steamworld Heist 2

Thunderful sent over the launch trailer for Steamworld Heist 2, the turn-based steampunk battler with an upgradable ragtag crew. It's out now on PC and consoles.

Sunset Hills

Sunset Hills is a globe-trotting adventure game where you play as a novelist pup, and a new trailer revealed that it was shadow-dropping during the show. It's out now on PC, with a console release coming soon.

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant

Our final Ones to Watch yearbook entry for this year's Gamescom showcase concerned PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant. It’s an immersive bunker simulator where you manage a planetary defence cannon. It's coming to PC in 2025.

Squirrel With A Gun

A comical trailer for Squirrel With A Gun detailed the sandbox chaos players can engage in in this absurd rodent-led shooter. It's coming to PC on August 29 and will be released on consoles later this year.

One-Eyed Linkho

A chilling trailer for One-Eyed Linkho immersed viewers into the dark world of this greyscale psychological horror experience. It's coming soon, so wishlist it on Steam.

Retrieval

The Future Games Show Expansion Pack

Survival Machine

A gameplay trailer for Survival Machine kicked off the Future Games Show Expansion Pack. In this unique adventure game, you'll fend off zombie hordes and develop a mobile fortress with your friends. It's coming soon to PC.

Exoborne

Sharkmob developers dropped by the Future Games Show Expansion Pack to reveal more about Exoborne, the studio's climate apocalypse extraction shooter. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.

Truckful

Traverse an ancient forest and complete physics-based driving challenges in Truckful, a weight distribution driving simulator with a chunky art style. It's coming soon to PC.

Memoriapolis

A new trailer for Memoriapolis aired during the Future Games Show Expansion Pack. It's an immersive simulator in which you construct the ultimate city, nurturing culture and building wonders to create the capital of capitals. Memoriapolis will launch into early access on August 29th.

Skydance’s Behemoth

A brand new trailer for Skydance's Behemoth revealed a blood-pumping VR boss battle against an enormous horned beast. There's more where that came from when it launches later this year on November 14.

Nikoderiko: The Magic World

A mascot platformer with music by Donkey Kong Country's David Wise, Nikoderiko: The Magical World leapt into the Future Games Show Expansion Pack lineup with a thrilling new trailer. It's coming to consoles in October.

Future Games Show Expansion Pack Montage

A montage of exciting upcoming games aired during the Future Games Show Expansion Pack, including Blackthorn Arena: Reforged, Dive the Depths and Huaxia: Warring States.

Wardens Rising

Big Moxi Games dropped by the Future Games Show Expansion Pack to demystify Wardens Rising. It's a spacefaring, genre-blending bonanza, an ARPG shooter that combines MOBA and tower defence elements. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.

Mandragora

Mandragora is a sidescrolling soulslike with spine-chilling enemy designs, and an all-new trailer dropped during the Future Games Show Expansion Pack. It's coming to PC and consoles later this year.

Post Trauma

Red Soul Games dialled up the atmosphere with a new trailer for Post Trauma, the studio's Silent Hill-inspired psychological horror adventure. It's coming to PC and consoles on October 29.