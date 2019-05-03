New Game of Thrones season 8 theory spells bad news for a fan favourite character

Game of Thrones season 8 is already halfway through its six episode runtime, meaning the show's big finale is just over three weeks away. That gives HBO not a lot of time to wrap every story thread, and probably bump off quite a few characters in the process, but a new addition to the list of Game of Thrones season 8 theories doesn't bode well for Tyrion Lannister.

Consider this your first and last warning that there are major spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn't yet caught up with the fantasy show...

You might remember that, back in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 1, Cersei hired Bronn to kill her last remaining family members, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister, using the crossbow that the former had used on his own father back in Game of Thrones season 4. That already adds tension to the fate of the two fan favourite Lannister brothers, but the latest fan theory (spotted via The Independent) uses Thrones history as evidence to prove that Tyrion will be the one to die at Bronn's hands.

As argued by Reddit user HilmAbigail, several characters in Game of Thrones have met their untimely end via the same fate with which they killed or betrayed another character earlier on in the show. Ned Stark beheaded a man of the Night's Watch in season 1, and suffered his own decapitation only nine episodes later. Olenna Tyrell poisoned King Joffrey, and so she was poisoned by Jaime not long after that. Ramsey Bolton enjoyed setting his hounds on people, so Sansa turned the hungry doggos back onto him following the Battle of the Bastards. See the pattern?

Which brings us to Tyrion, who killed his father Tywin with the same crossbow that Bron is now effectively hunting him with. The theory of Chekov's Gun states that if a firearm shows up at an early point in a story, it has to be fired by the end. Unfortunately, that could end with an arrow pierced through Tyrion's heart, and I'm not ready for it. Of course, this is all speculation for now, and Tyrion may well end up on the Iron Throne himself come the season 8 finale. All I'm saying is, don't expect a happy ending for everyone. This is Game of Thrones, after all.

