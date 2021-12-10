New DokeV trailer shows more of its gorgeous, K-pop infused open world

Open-world creature collector DokeV released a new trailer at The Game Awards tonight, finally showing off more of its gorgeous world.

DokeV's reveal trailer leaned into its Korean heritage and a K-pop style, and this trailer really plays that up with a performance of Galactika's song "Rockstar", featuring many of the game's characters. It's a cute and impressively animated show, and Pearl Abyss says "many of the scenes revealed in the DokeV music video will be available for actual gameplay."

"Pearl Abyss is doing its very best to [make] the DokeV world into a place that blurs the line between the virtual and real world," says lead producer Sangyoung Kim. "We are working hard to deliver a game that will meet our fans’ expectations."

Kim's statement is more than a bold claim of realism; DokeV is directly integrating real-world architecture and historical sites. This video alone features the likes of Gyeongbokgung Palace’s Geunjeongjeon Hall, Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, and Namdaemun, as well as "traditional Korean children’s games and other traditional favorites."

DokeV remains one of the most intriguing upcoming games. Pearl Abyss is best known for Black Desert Online, a grindy MMO hiding a great fantasy RPG that can be enjoyed totally solo, whereas DokeV's taken the studio in a more modern but still fantastical direction. DokeV was originally going to be another MMO, but Pearl Abyss has since focused on a smaller-scale experience in an open world built around collectible Dokebi, wild-looking creatures which are largely based on Korean folklore. It doesn't have a release date just yet, but we know it's coming to consoles and PC.