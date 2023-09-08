New Disney Plus deal lets you watch Ahsoka, Loki, and more for $1.99

If you've been keen to watch shows like Ahsoka that have had the internet buzzing but were put off by the cost, this Disney Plus deal will be of interest.

For new and returning subscribers (sorry, existing members), you can pick up the streaming service for $1.99 per month for three months (or £1.99 if you're based in the UK). That means you'll only be paying $5.97 until December instead of almost $24, so you should be able to watch the rest of Ahsoka and a lot of Loki's second season at a fraction of the price. As far as Disney Plus deals go, it doesn't get much better - that's a saving of $18 overall, and we never see it go for less.

It's also the cheapest price you're likely to see for a while. Now that the Disney Plus free trial is no more (and with a Disney Plus price increase on the way for 4K streaming), it's a handy method of beating back those costs for a little longer. What's more, you'll be signing up just in time for the arrival of the latest Pixar film, Elemental - it drops on September 13.

However, you'll need to be quick. This deal ends on September 20.

Disney Plus (monthly)| $1.99per month / £1.99p/m

Save $6 - If you want to get the cheapest possible Disney Plus deal, this is it. Although new and returning subscribers are the only ones who can take advantage of the offer, they'll be able to use it to get three months of the streaming service for $1.99p/m instead of almost $8p/m. That takes you right through to December. While the annual offer is better value for money overall, this is a great way of testing the waters to see if you like what Disney Plus has to offer.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the cheapest offer available

✅ You don't know if you'll use it long-term



Don't buy it if:

❌ You know you'll use it long term

❌ You want best value for money



Price check: N/A (cheapest available option)



