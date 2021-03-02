New Batgirl series teased for later this year from DC

Batman writer James Tynion IV is "very, very excited for" something related to Batgirl coming later this year.

In an interview about Batman #106 coming later this week, Tynion gave the strongest hints to date that a Batgirl (or Batgirls) title would be coming from DC later this year - even confirming that there are creators already involved on this mystery project.

"Honestly, the plans we have for Oracle and the characters in the direct orbit around Oracle are big," Tynion told Newsarama. "One thing that we wanted to do was reground Barbara Gordon at the center of the Batman mythos. Barbara Gordon is the key supporting character for Batman in Batman. She's the key supporting character for Jim Gordon in The Joker. And she's the key supporting character for Dick Grayson in Nightwing."

Barbara Gordon recently reclaimed the mantle of Oracle in 2019, and appears in this week's Batman #106 firmly in that role (and that chair). And it's not just her, as other Batgirls Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain have been orbiting cloe by, with what could be read as the beginnings of some connections to a formal group for the trio.

That's not just speculation, as Tynion confirmed - it's about "a new way to evolve the Batgirl mythos…"

"So, she is up front and center in all of this, and through all of those appearances we see that she's building this new direction for herself in a new way to evolve the Batgirl mythos with Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown," the writer explains.

"That's going to culminate just a little bit later in the year in a way that I think fans can probably predict, but it's something that I'm very, very excited for and we've got some incredible, incredible creators, who are going to pick up the baton and carry the next steps forward for Barbara."

DC recently announced 11 new titles coming later this year (and two more today with Infinite Frontier and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), but Batgirl wasn't among them.

