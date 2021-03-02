DC names new Infinite Frontier series creative team and story details

DC hasn't wasted any time, announcing that writer Joshua Williamson and artist Xermanico will helm the six-issue Infinite Frontier limited series launching out of March 2's Infinite Frontier #0 64-page special.

The new series was announced on the special's last page checklist.

"In Infinite Frontier #0, when our heroes saved the DC Multiverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged...and we do mean everything!" reads DC's description. "All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in.



"Most of them, at least. The story isn’t over! Infinite Frontier #0 was just the beginning!"

Infinite Frontier will launch June 22, according to DC, with Mitch Gerads drawing the covers.

"In this summer event, Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them," continues DC.

"There are others, though, that would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!"

DC says the brand-new event "has one foot in the past, but both eyes looking forward to a future that they hope will remain as bright as it seems!"

Look for more on Infinite Frontier, including an interview with Williamson about Barry Allen's role in the series soon here at Newsarama.

