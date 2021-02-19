DC announces 11 surprise new 2021 titles

DC gave a virtual presentation to comic book retailers at this year's annual ComicsPro event, and announced 11 new titles that it plans to publish in 2021.

The upcoming new titles include (as briefly described by DC):

Deathstroke Inc.

Harley Quinn Animated Series sequel

A Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary title

Elseworld (1/2 of the new center of the new DC Omniverse )

"DC Vampires" (described as a working title)

Robin and Batman

Joker: A Puzzle Box

The Legend of Batman

Crush and Lobo

Nubia and the Amazons

DC Middle Ages

In a follow-up announcement, the publisher said more information will be forthcoming on these projects throughout the year.

The publisher also announced their intention to participate in Free Comic Book Day 2021, another annual event that has traditionally happened on the first Saturday in May but was scuttled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The organizers of Free Comic Book Day previously announced this year's event for August 14 due to COVID-19 concerns, however, DC today says the event would be on May 1. DC has said it will release details about what titles they'll be contributing at a later date.

The publisher reports its virtual presentation to the retailer-only audience included DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee, new SVP and general manager Daniel Cherry III, and editor-in-chief Marie Javins, with Lee "reaffirming DC's commitment to publishing comic books and the direct market."



DC says it referenced 2020 sales successes such as Batman: Three Jokers, DCeased: Dead Planet, Batman: The Joker War, and Dark Nights: Death Metal.



According to DC, Javins commented on the "positive reception received by new characters such as Punchline, Clownhunter, Liar Liar, and Ghost-Maker and spoke to DC's ongoing commitment to a more additive universe of characters."

Maybe someday some of those 11 new titles will contribute to Newsarama's list of the best DC stories of all time.