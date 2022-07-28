New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

There are hundreds of new titles being added to Amazon Prime Video this summer, so where do you even start?
Licorice Pizza hits both Prime Video US and UK, so both sides of the pond can enjoy Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-nominated Coming of Age flick. If you're into period sports comedy dramas, A League of Their Own, starring Chante Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, and Kelly McCormack is making its world premiere as one of Amazon's newest original series. Thirteen Lives, from director Ron Howard, chronicles the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue that saw a junior football team trapped in a cave for 18 days after heavy rainfall created a flood.
US viewers can look forward to Nicolas Cage at his best as the streaming platform is adding both Face/Off and Leaving Las Vegas. Over in the UK, Channing Tatum's Dog and Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider are both hitting the streamer. The Halle Berry-led Moonfall will also be available to stream.
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age drama stars a 15-year-old actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) who falls hopelessly in love with an early-20s photographer's assistant named Alana Kane (Alana Haim). The HAIM sisters also make a cameo, as well as Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, and George DiCaprio. The film earned three Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.
A League of Their Own
Based on the 1992 film of the same name, A League of Their Own follows the formation of the 1943 All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and how its players fight to keep it alive despite injuries, road trips, close games, and a rapidly changing America. The series is created by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham.
Thirteen Lives
From acclaimed director Ron Howard comes an epic thriller about the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue that saw twelve young athletes and their coach trapped in a cave for eighteen days. The film stars Viggo Mortensen as British civilian cave diver Richard Stanton, Colin Farrell as British cave diver John Volanthen, and Joe Edgerton as anesthetist Richard Harris.
Everything new on Prime Video this August
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 1
- Game of Spy
- Go, Diego, Go!
- Cartel Crew
- Lopez
- (500) Days Of Summer
- 1 Buck
- 16 To Life
- 3000 Miles To Graceland
- 5 Star Day
- 59 Seconds
- A Dark Place
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Aaron's Blood
- Absolution
- Acid Horizon
- Already Gone
- Alright Now
- Anguish
- Annapolis
- Any Day
- Assimilate
- Baby Boom
- Backstage
- Backwoods
- Bad Frank
- Bad Therapy
- Basic
- Battle Scars
- Before Midnight
- Big Brother Volcano
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Clockstoppers
- Courage Under Fire
- Crossed the Line
- Dating My Mother
- Derek's Dead
- Disappearance
- Don't Click
- Downhill Racer
- Drive Me Crazy
- Eadweard
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Everybody Loves Somebody
- Evil Dead
- Face/Off
- Filth
- Firewalker
- Follow the Prophet
- Fright Night
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
- Getting to Know You
- Gonzo
- Goodbye Butterfly
- Grand Cru
- Happy Yummy Chicken
- Hardball
- Here On Out
- He's Way More Famous Than You
- I Am A Ghost
- I Like Me
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- Iceland Is Best
- I'm Still Here
- Impossible Monsters
- International Falls
- I've Got Issues
- Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
- King Arthur
- King Kong
- King Of Knives
- Kingpin
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Letter from Masanjia
- Line of Descent
- Lost Bayou
- Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
- Man from Reno
- McLintock!
- Mermaids
- Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon)
- Mr. 3000
- Neil Young Heart of Gold
- Never Heard
- New Money
- Obey
- Once
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- One and the Same
- Paradox Lost
- Perfect Sisters
- Pet Sematary
- Prophecy
- River's Edge
- Rockaway
- Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
- Ronin
- Safe Inside
- Scary Movie 5
- Serpico
- Single White Female
- Soldiers of Fortune
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek Generations
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Step Up Revolution
- Still Today
- Surrogate Valentine
- The Atoning
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- The Devil Wears Prad
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Feels
- The Haunting
- The Hornet's Nest
- The Killer Elite
- The Machinist
- The Middle of X
- The Missouri Breaks
- The Saint
- The Shootist
- The Wrong Todd
- The Yards
- Thief
- Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie
- To Tokyo
- Trail of Ashes
- Trickster
- Trigger
- Two Ways Home
- Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play
- Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Undertow
- Vampires Suck
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Wayne's World II
- We Were Soldiers
- Weepah Way for Now
- White on Rice
- Wild Honey Pie!
- Writer's Block
- Wuthering Heights
- Yinz
- Yours, Mine & Ours
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 4
- All or Nothing: Arsenal
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 5
- The Outlaws season 2
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 10
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- The Lost City
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 12
- Cosmic Love
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 19
- Making the Cut season 3
- Todo Por Lucy
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 20
- Robocop
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 26
- Samaritan
- Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby
New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 31
- 1900
Everything new on Prime Video UK this August
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 4
- All or Nothing: Arsenal
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 5
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 12
- Cosmic Love
- Moonfall
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 16
- Making the Cut
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 14
- An American Pickle
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 19
- Memory
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 21
- Dog
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 23
- Tomb Raider
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 26
- Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby
- Samaritan
