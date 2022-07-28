New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

There are hundreds of new titles being added to Amazon Prime Video this summer, so where do you even start?

Licorice Pizza hits both Prime Video US and UK, so both sides of the pond can enjoy Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-nominated Coming of Age flick. If you're into period sports comedy dramas, A League of Their Own, starring Chante Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, and Kelly McCormack is making its world premiere as one of Amazon's newest original series. Thirteen Lives, from director Ron Howard, chronicles the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue that saw a junior football team trapped in a cave for 18 days after heavy rainfall created a flood.

US viewers can look forward to Nicolas Cage at his best as the streaming platform is adding both Face/Off and Leaving Las Vegas. Over in the UK, Channing Tatum's Dog and Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider are both hitting the streamer. The Halle Berry-led Moonfall will also be available to stream.

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age drama stars a 15-year-old actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) who falls hopelessly in love with an early-20s photographer's assistant named Alana Kane (Alana Haim). The HAIM sisters also make a cameo, as well as Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, and George DiCaprio. The film earned three Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

A League of Their Own

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, A League of Their Own follows the formation of the 1943 All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and how its players fight to keep it alive despite injuries, road trips, close games, and a rapidly changing America. The series is created by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham.

Thirteen Lives

From acclaimed director Ron Howard comes an epic thriller about the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue that saw twelve young athletes and their coach trapped in a cave for eighteen days. The film stars Viggo Mortensen as British civilian cave diver Richard Stanton, Colin Farrell as British cave diver John Volanthen, and Joe Edgerton as anesthetist Richard Harris.

Everything new on Prime Video this August

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 1

Game of Spy

Go, Diego, Go!

Cartel Crew

Lopez

(500) Days Of Summer

1 Buck

16 To Life

3000 Miles To Graceland

5 Star Day

59 Seconds

A Dark Place

A Fish Called Wanda

A Night At The Roxbury

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron's Blood

Absolution

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Annapolis

Any Day

Assimilate

Baby Boom

Backstage

Backwoods

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Clockstoppers

Courage Under Fire

Crossed the Line

Dating My Mother

Derek's Dead

Disappearance

Don't Click

Downhill Racer

Drive Me Crazy

Eadweard

Escape From Alcatraz

Everybody Loves Somebody

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Filth

Firewalker

Follow the Prophet

Fright Night

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Getting to Know You

Gonzo

Goodbye Butterfly

Grand Cru

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here On Out

He's Way More Famous Than You

I Am A Ghost

I Like Me

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Iceland Is Best

I'm Still Here

Impossible Monsters

International Falls

I've Got Issues

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

King Arthur

King Kong

King Of Knives

Kingpin

Leaving Las Vegas

Letter from Masanjia

Line of Descent

Lost Bayou

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Man from Reno

McLintock!

Mermaids

Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon)

Mr. 3000

Neil Young Heart of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon a Time in the West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Pet Sematary

Prophecy

River's Edge

Rockaway

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

Ronin

Safe Inside

Scary Movie 5

Serpico

Single White Female

Soldiers of Fortune

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Step Up Revolution

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Atoning

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Devil Wears Prad

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Haunting

The Hornet's Nest

The Killer Elite

The Machinist

The Middle of X

The Missouri Breaks

The Saint

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

Thief

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undertow

Vampires Suck

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Wayne's World II

We Were Soldiers

Weepah Way for Now

White on Rice

Wild Honey Pie!

Writer's Block

Wuthering Heights

Yinz

Yours, Mine & Ours

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 5

The Outlaws season 2

Thirteen Lives

Licorice Pizza

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Lost City

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 12

A League of Their Own

Cosmic Love

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 19

Making the Cut season 3

Todo Por Lucy

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 20

Robocop

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 26

Samaritan

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

New on Amazon Prime Video US: August 31

1900

Everything new on Prime Video UK this August

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 5

Thirteen Lives

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 12

A League of Their Own

Cosmic Love

Moonfall

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 16

Making the Cut

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 14

An American Pickle

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 19

Memory

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 21

Dog

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 23

Tomb Raider

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: August 26