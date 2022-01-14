New Amazon movie from Guy Ritchie sees Jake Gyllenhaal play a soldier in Afghanistan

A new Guy Ritchie movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal is coming to Amazon Prime Video, according to Deadline .

Filming on the movie, which is currently untitled, is set to start later this month in Spain. Gyllenhaal will play US sergeant John Kinley on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan who's paired up with Ahmed, a local interpreter. When their unit is ambushed, the pair are the only survivors and Ahmed saves John's life. However, once back on US soil, John learns that Ahmed and his family have not been granted passage to America, and he returns to the warzone to rescue him. The movie has a reported budget of $55 million and additional casting details are set to be revealed soon.

Gyllenhaal can next be seen in another action thriller – Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay and co-starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, about two adopted siblings who steal an ambulance with a paramedic and a police officer in critical condition on board after a bank robbery goes wrong. Ambulance hits the big screen in April.

Meanwhile, Ritchie's next movie is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, an action comedy set for release in March. It stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Hugh Grant. The director is also known for helming movies including Sherlock Holmes , The Man From U.N.C.L.E. , and The Gentlemen .