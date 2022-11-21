Neve Campbell's new mystery show canceled at ABC despite series order

Neve Campbell's upcoming mystery drama Avalon has been scrapped at ABC.

The show, helmed by David E. Kelley (Boston Legal, The Lincoln Lawyer), stars Campbell as Nicole 'Nic' Searcy, an LA Sheriff Department Detective who heads up a small office in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island.

Per the official logline, "Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.”

According to Variety (opens in new tab), ABC decided not to move forward with the series order for viewing the pilot. A+E Studios is still weighing their options in terms of how to proceed, and may shop the show to another network.

The show was set to air during ABC's 2022-2023 season.

Avalon is based on a short story by executive producer Michael Connelly, author of the LAPD Detective Hieronymus 'Harry' Bosch series that spawned two successful Amazon Prime Video shows including Bosch and the Amazon Freevee series Bosch: Legacy.

Kelley and Connelly are also part of the team behind Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, also based on the popular book series of the same name by Connelly, which currently stars Campbell in a supporting role.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.