Netflix unveils first teaser for The School for Good and Evil – and it's giving us Harry Potter meets Disney Princess vibes

Netflix has finally unveiled the first teaser for upcoming fantasy movie The School For Good and Evil, and it's giving us major Harry Potter meets Disney Princess vibes.

Starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, the film was helmed by Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig, and based on the six-book series of the same name by Soman Chainani – the first of which was published back in May 2013. Adapted to screen by Vanessa Taylor, David Magee, and Feig, it centers on Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), a couple of free-spirited best friends who are kidnapped and taken to the titular enchanted academy.

As their fortunes are reversed, the girls are forced onto opposing sides: Sophie, originally believed to be a princess, sent to the School for Evil, and Agatha, an oddity who is assumed to be a witch by the villagers, sent to the School for Good. With their bond put to the ultimate test, can the pair work together to escape and return home?

Jamie Flatters (as Tedros), Joelle, Rachel Bloom, Earl Cave (as Hort), Kit Young (Rafal), Patti LuPone, Mark Heap (Professor Manley), Rob Delaney, Peter Serafinowicz, Ben Kingsley, Laurence Fishburne (School Master), and Michelle Yeoh (Professor Emma Anemone) are among those rounding out the star-studded supporting cast.

"Did you ever wonder where every great fairy tale begins? Where the good become heroes, and the evil become villains?" Theron's Lady Leonora Lesso, the former Dean of the School of Evil, can be heard saying in the trailer. "Welcome, we've been expecting you."

welcome to THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL, where every great fairytale begins. coming to Netflix this September #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/X3jrrp6XGEJune 7, 2022 See more

Chock full of iconic imagery, from a glowing spell book and a half-eaten apple, to a glass slipper and a giant bird soaring over a grand-looking castle that's hidden away in the mountains, it's sure to whet any young genre fan's appetite.

Netflix released The School for Good and Evil promo as part of Geeked Week, which is set to see the streamer continue to tease a whole bunch of its upcoming projects across the next few days. Yesterday (June 6), it shared first looks at Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club and Tim Burton's Wednesday, as well as Sweet Tooth season 2, Resident Evil, and The Sandman. Earlier, it shared a new look at swashbuckling animation The Sea Beast.

The School for Good and Evil will release in the fall of 2022. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies to watch right now if you're in need of some viewing inspiration.