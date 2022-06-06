Haunting of Hill House creator's new series gets Netflix release date and spooky new trailer

The Midnight Club, the new series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, has a spooky new trailer – and a release date.

The new teaser, which premiered on the first day of Netflix's Geeked Week, revealed that the show is arriving on the streamer this October.

It opens on a watch beeping as the time turns to midnight, and a group of young people raise a toast around a table: "To those before, to those after. To us now, and to those beyond. Seen or unseen, here but not here."

The upcoming horror anthology series is based on the novels by Christopher Pike and follows a group of terminally ill teenagers residing in a hospice who form the titular Midnight Club, meeting every night to tell each other scary stories. The teens make a pact that whoever is the first to die will attempt to contact the others from beyond the grave – and when one of them does, strange things begin to happen.

The members of the titular club are played by Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota. A Nightmare on Elm Street's Heather Langenkamp will play the enigmatic doctor who runs the teens' hospice.

Flanagan, who also executive produced the series and co-wrote nine out of its 10 episodes, is known for helming hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass for Netflix.