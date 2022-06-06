Sweet Tooth season 2 wrap video offers a brief first look at Gus, Jepperd, and more

Netflix has unveiled a first look at Sweet Tooth season 2 as part of a behind-the-scenes video that sees its cast celebrate wrapping the new chapter. It's brief, but fans can catch glimpse at Gus, Tommy Jepperd, and Dr. Aditya Singh in costume if they keep their eyes peeled throughout the whole thing.

"This is a story, a story of a very special group of people," the soft-spoken narrator of the clip begins, as footage of Nonso Anozie and Christian Convery hugging plays out, "who found themselves at the end of filming season 2 of Sweet Tooth."

There are shots of crew members manipulating the puppets on set, as well as actors Adeel Akhtar and Aliza Vellani, before producer Robert Downey Jr. waves to the camera. Later, Susan Downey promises season 2 will be "an amazing adventure."

"It's been a long journey, and it's been very hard work, but it's been amazing fun and I can't wait to share with you what happens in season 2," Anozie says, addressing the camera, as Aimee actor Dania Ramirez teases: "The stakes are higher, the battles are bigger. The mean guys are meaner."

"You're in for a treat," Neil Sandilands, aka General Abbot, adds.

Sweet Tooth season 1 ended with Jepperd's tragic past coming to light and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) discovering that Gus's mother Birdie is still alive, while Gus and several other hybrids being captured by Abbot after he takes over Aimee's Preserve. Season 2 will likely see them become the unwitting lab rats of conflicted scientist Dr. Singh (Akhtar), judging by the final shots of the wrap video.

Sweet Tooth season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. While we wait for season 2, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.