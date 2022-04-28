Netflix unveils its bumper lineup of summer movies

Netflix has announced its lineup of summer movies, with Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, and Adam Sandler among the leading names you’ll be watching over the coming months.

Nearly 40 movies are coming across May, June, July, and August – and you can see the list in full down below. If you’re paralyzed by choice, here are a few highlights that you should be seeking out.

Chris Hemsworth is set to star alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett in Spiderhead. Hemsworth plays a visionary who uses mind-altering drugs in some none-too-ethical science experiments. It’s set for release on the streamer on June 17.

Jamie Foxx, meanwhile, is starring in Day Shift. He’s working to provide for his daughter, but hides an incredible secret. He’s "investigating and hunting vampires with a top-secret international team." Wild. That’s debuting on Netflix on August 12.

Adam Sandler’s Netflix return is also set in stone. He’s the lead in Hustle (out June 8). As per Netflix, "Adam Sandler stars as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers a talented street player (Juancho Hernangómez) while abroad. He brings the athlete back to the States without his team’s approval, and the team has one chance to prove they can make it in the NBA."

The Gray Man, set to be Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, is out on July 22. That stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as CIA agents – with Evans’ Lloyd Hanson putting a bounty out on Gosling’s Court Gentry. It’s directed by Avengers: Endgame’s Joe and Anthony Russo and a first look has already been revealed.

The full list of dated (and undated) summer movies on Netflix is here. For more, check out Netflix’s Tudum site for all the synopsis and cast details.

Along for the Ride – May 6

The Takedown – May 6

Thar – May 6

Operation Mincemeat – May 11

Senior Year – May 13

A Perfect Pairing – May 19

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar – May 19

Interceptor – June 3

Hustle – June 8

Halftime – June 14

The Wrath of God – June 15

Spiderhead – June 17

Civil – June 19

Love & Gelato – June 22

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between – July 6

The Sea Beast – July 8

Dangerous Liaisons – July 8

Persuasion – July 15

The Gray Man – July 22

Purple Hearts – July 29

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – August 15

13: The Musical – August 12

Day Shift – August 12

Me Time – August 26

Beauty Buba: Once Upon a Crime – TBA

Carter – TBA

Don’t Blame Karma! – TBA

Fenced in – TBA

For Jojo – TBA

I Came By – TBA

The Man From Toronto Pipa – TBA

Seoul Vibe – TBA

Togo – TBA

Wedding Season – TBA

