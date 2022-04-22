Netflix unveils first look at Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Miles Teller in new mind-bending sci-fi

Netflix has unveiled its first look at Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Miles Teller in upcoming sci-fi movie Spiderhead – although the images don't give away all that much in the way of its trippy premise.

The film adapts George Saunders' short story Escape from Spiderhead, and follows two convicts, Jeff (Teller) and Lizzy (Smollett), who agree to wear surgically attached devices that dose them with various mind, mood, and ability-altering drugs in exchange for reduced sentences and an easier ride while they're locked up.

Running the state-of-the-art prison is Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth). As the genius visionary's escalating experiments start to negatively affect their free will, Jeff and Lizzy's time inside takes a darker, more twisted turn.

Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the script, while Joseph Kosinski, who recently worked with Teller on Top Gun: Maverick, directed the flick. Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich, Angie Milliken, and Stephen Tongun also star.

"He has noble intentions, but there are some darker things lurking beneath the surface with him," the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly of Hemsworth's character, while describing Jeff as a guy who's "grappling with a mistake he made in his past and trying to figure out how to move beyond it."

"[Lizzy] has a more mysterious past," he added. "She is drawn to Jeff, and they have a very close relationship, but where he kind of wears his heart on his sleeve she hides her pain with a cheerful persona."

Spiderhead is set to arrive on Netflix on June 17.