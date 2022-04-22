Netflix show dominates the streaming charts again despite declining subscribers

Netflix is still dominating the streaming charts as Bridgerton continues to break records for the company. The show smashed its own figures as season 2 became the streamer’s most-watched English-language show over its first 28 days. Now, in the latest figures from Nielsen, the romance series was by far the most streamed program from March 21-27.

The figures from Nielsen, per Variety, reveal that the Chris Van Dusen-helmed regency romp was watched for more than 2.5 billion minutes in the week of season 2’s release. This is more than double the next most popular project, which was Netflix’s The Adam Project at 1.19 billion minutes viewed.

Netflix's competition series Is It Cake ranked in third with 1.18 billion minutes, Turning Red on Disney Plus took 977 million minutes, and Netflix’s The Last Kingdom secured 976 million minutes.

This comes amid a difficult time for Netflix after it announced a decline in subscribers for the first time. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers across the first quarter of 2022, with estimates this will continue into the second quarter. Based on their own projection, it could see a further two million accounts closed.

Netflix has also not met its targets of new subscribers in its first quarter – they had hoped to gain 2.5 million, but only gained 500,000. The latest figures caused Netflix shares to slump by 35%, wiping more than $50 billion off the firm's market value. It’s believed some of the decline in subscribers was due to increased subscription prices, leaving Russia and competition from rival streaming services.

However, things could be on the up, with numerous major shows returning, including Ozark season 4 part 2, Stranger Things season 4, and, of course, Bridgerton season 3. Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows.