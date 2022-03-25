Somehow, the meme "Is It Cake?" is now a Netflix show – and everyone is saying the same thing

A new Netflix show called Is It Cake takes inspiration from the meme that swept the globe, which saw something that looked perfectly ordinary turn out to be nothing but sponge and icing when sliced open.

That might sound like a stretch for a game show, but it's proving popular on Netflix already, rising up the daily top 10.

In the series, contestants go head to head to try and create the most realistic cakes and fool a panel of judges, with a prize of $10,000 to be won.

One moment in episode 5, though, is causing a stir online. Contestant Andrew won a party-themed challenge with a cake made to look like red solo cups, but people are taking to Twitter to point out that the design isn't actually that perfect.

"Y'all Nina and Jonny were robbed in that round! Look at these lines...how are the judges so damn blind ugh," writes one viewer, complete with a picture of the red cups.

Y'all Nina and Jonny were robbed in that round! Look at these lines...how are the judges so damn blind ugh#IsItCake pic.twitter.com/oKJG7kubFjMarch 22, 2022 See more

"The crooked lines on Andrew's stacked cups cake were a CLEAR giveaway that it was cake!!" complains another person on Twitter.

They're far from alone, with someone else saying: "I have to get this out. Watching #IsItCake and there's no plane of existence where those red cups were better than the bowl of chips"

"I feel like with Andrew's red cups the lines in the shots shown were really wonky, broke the realism for me, I would have gone with the chip bowl," pointed out someone else.

"Lol Andrew's red cups had a crunchy texture and wobbly white lines, I am gagged that he won over Nina and Jonny," said another.

This Twitter user pointed out another cake injustice, too: "Had to stop watching #IsItCake after they chose them red cups over Nina's chips so you telling me you ain't notice them crooked white lines on the cups? Then on top of that Steve's produce ain't win either?"

"Bruh! Nina's bowl of chips cake looked so much more realistic than Andrew's stupid cups" writes another.

If you want to judge those red cups for yourself, Is It Cake is streaming on Netflix now – and if you're all caught up, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.