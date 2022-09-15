Netflix releases spooky new trailer for Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

What if you could keep communicating with a friend after they've passed away, instead of letting their soul rest? The new trailer for Netflix's new Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan's Phone aims to answer this question with the author, once again, reminding audiences that "Sometimes dead is better."

A young boy named Craig (Jaeden Martell) strikes up an unlikely friendship with an old, reclusive billionaire named Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) – and gifts him an iPhone using some cash he won off a Lottery scratch-off. When Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig tucks the phone into his jacket pocket at the funeral, allowing his new friend and his new phone to be buried together. Craig finds himself able to communicate with Mr. Harrigan from beyond the grave, but things quickly take a dark, diabolical turn.

The trailer sees Craig getting exactly what he wished for and more, with his high school bullies suddenly dying one by one. Craig begins to investigate Mr. Harrigan's personal life and figure out who he was when he was still alive.

Based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King, the movie is both directed and written by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, The Little Things) in his very first proper horror outing. Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy and Peggy J. Scott also star. The film is produced by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy, alongside Jason Blum and Carla Hacken.

