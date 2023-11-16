Netflix cancels several beloved series, including a fantasy fan favorite

Netflix has canceled a slew of fan-favorite series, including fantasy epic Shadow and Bone. The streamer will also not be going forward with more seasons of the live-action show Glamorous and the animated comedies Farzar, Captain Fall, and Agent Elvis.

Per Deadline, the decision was made after the SAG-AFTRA strike officially came to an end, and was also impacted by delays caused by the WGA strike earlier this year. Viewing figures and completion rates also form part of Netflix’s renewal decisions, with most of the shows not making a big enough impact from their first seasons.

Shadow and Bone is the only show in the list that had two seasons, but it didn’t do as well as Netflix would have hoped. Season 2, which aired earlier in 2023, didn’t reach the same heights as its first season, only spending five weeks in the streamer’s top 10 and never reaching the top spot.

The show, based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, is undoubtedly a fan favorite though, and a campaign has already been launched on Twitter to try and save it. Starring Jessie Mei Li and Ben Barnes, the second season ended on something of a cliffhanger too, which will now be unresolved.

"I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude," wrote the fantasy novel author Bardugo. "Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I'm one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy."

