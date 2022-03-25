Netflix lines up Little Fires Everywhere creator to adapt historical fiction novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Netflix has announced its plans to adapt Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo into a movie.

The streaming service has lined up Emmy-nominated showrunner Liz Tigelaar, who most recently created Prime Video drama Little Fires Everywhere, to write the screenplay, while Liza Chasin (Anatomy of a Scandal) and Brad Mendelsohn (Rim of the World) will produce. Reid is on board to executive produce the film, alongside Margaret Chernin (The Lost City).

Released in 2017, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo centers on the titular Evelyn Hugo, a reclusive former film star who recruits an unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to tell her life story.

As Evelyn recalls her rise to fame in the Golden Age of Hollywood, she opens up about each of her complicated marriages – and her lifelong love affair with another actress, too. But as she reveals all, Monique can't help but wonder why Evelyn chose her, of all people, to help tell the world her secrets?

After becoming a TikTok phenomenon in 2021, the book spent 54 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller Paperback list.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo isn't the only novel of Reid's Tigelaar is currently in the process of bringing to screen. She is set to executive produce an adaptation of the author's 2021 release Malibu Rising for Hulu and 20th Century Television, while Amy Talkington (Little Fires Everywhere) will pen the script.

Elsewhere, Mendelsohn is developing a TV miniseries based on Reid's Daisy Jones & The Six, which follows a fictional rock band in the 1970s. It'll star Sebastian Chacon, Sam Claflin, and Riley Keough.

Given that there have been no casting announcements or anything for Netflix's take on The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, we can expect to be waiting a little while until it lands on the platform.