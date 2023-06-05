Netflix reveals Idris Elba is in Extraction 2

Netflix has revealed that Idris Elba is in Extraction 2 – and his character might be a villain.

The streaming platform released a teaser for the sequel, which features a smiling Elba at the very end. Hemsworth and Elba previously starred together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor movies, with Elba playing the god Heimdall.

Extraction 2 sees the return of Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) who, after being presumed dead, is back for another high-octane mission. Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa return from the first film, with the rest of the cast including Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Sinead Phelps.

The movie is directed by Sam Hargrave, who also helmed the first Extraction, and is written by Joe Russo. The first installment, based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe and Anthony Russo, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, and Eric Skillman, became the most-watched original film in Netflix history, drawing over 99 million viewers within its first four weeks on the platform.

Elba previously reprised his role as the brilliant but problematic detective Luther in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun. Elba is also getting ready to lend his voice to another Sonic the Hedgehog movie as Knuckles the Echidna and will star alongside John Cena and Priyanka Chopra in Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State.

Extraction 2 crashes onto Netflix on June 16. Take a look at our 2023 movie release dates for all the other upcoming movies on the way. You can also browse our picks of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to watch right now.