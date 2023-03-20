Netflix has got 70 games in development with partner studios and 16 with its in-house studios

Netflix plans to release 40 more games to its streaming platform this year, with 70 currently in development with its partner studios, and 16 on the way from its in-house studio.

In a press briefing, Vice President and Head of External Games at Netflix Leanne Loombe revealed that the company has 40 games still set to release later this year as well as 70 games in development with Netflix's partner studios, not to mention 16 games currently in development at the company's in-house game studios. So basically, there's a lot to look forward to.

If you haven't kept up, Netflix Games offers subscribers access to games like Moonlighter, Oxenfree (Netflix acquired developer Night School in 2021), Tomb Raider Reloaded, Desta: The Memories Between , and more. It also offers a range of tie-in games with its original IP, for instance, games based on Stranger Things, Too Hot to Handle, Narcos, and more.

Speaking of, it was revealed during the press briefing that Netflix is partnering with Desta: The Memories Between and Alba a Wildlife Adventure developer Ustwo Games again to release Monument Valley 1 & 2 to its gaming platform sometime in 2024. It also revealed that a follow-up game to one of its "most-played games to date" Too Hot to Handle: Love is Blind is getting a follow-up title later this year.

Also present during the briefing was Etienne Tardieu of Ubisoft, who revealed the company's next collaboration with Netflix (following the release of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home), is the upcoming roguelike Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace.

Finally, we also got a very brief update from Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale who revealed that the studio previously responsible for MOBA Vainglory is developing an exclusive game based on an "upcoming Netflix release" - meaning it's still very much a mystery right now.