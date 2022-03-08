Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss.

The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.

The first look images give us our first look at the three main characters and the streamer also revealed the movie's release date of April 8.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Metal Lords is directed by Peter Sollett, who previously helmed Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings, while Rage Against the Machine founder Tom Morello served as executive music producer on the project.

This isn't the only Netflix project on the way from Game of Thrones alumni, either – along with Thrones co-creator David Benioff, the pair are also adapting the sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem, starring Eiza González, Benedict Wong, and John Bradley, and they're co-producing The Overstory with Hugh Jackman. Benioff and Weiss also recently helmed The Chair, starring Sandra Oh, after signing a nine-figure deal with Netflix back in 2019.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As for the world of Westeros, the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, is on its way to HBO later this year (although Benioff and Weiss are not involved in that project).