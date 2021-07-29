Netflix boss admits they "didn't get there creatively" with Michael Bay movie 6 Underground

Michael Bay's action comedy 6 Underground was a hit for Netflix – but, unlike many of the streamer's original movies, it's not getting a sequel.

Released in 2019, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, and Dave Franco. It follows a billionaire and philanthropist (Reynolds) who fakes his own death in order to set up an anonymous vigilante squad. He convinces five others with special skills to abandon their pasts and join him, with the aim of taking down criminals and terrorists that appear to be "untouchable". The movie cost a reported $150 million to make.

Netflix reported that the movie had been viewed by 83 million households during its first month on the streamer (although Netflix counts two minutes of viewing as one household view). However, this is still a higher figure than the figures released for The Old Guard and Enola Holmes , and both of those movies are getting sequels. So why is 6 Underground not getting the same treatment?

"We didn't feel like we got there on that one creatively," Netflix film chief Scott Stuber told Variety when asked about the movie. "It was a nice hit, but at the end of the day we didn't feel like we nailed the mark to justify coming back again. There just wasn't that deep love for those characters or that world."

When it comes to viewers developing a deep love for characters, Netflix has been successful in creating that with many of its original TV shows, like Bridgerton, Lupin, and Atypical.

"We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist," Stuber added. "We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they're saying did you hear about this movie Old Guard? We've done it, but we haven't done it consistently."

As for the Netflix originals that are getting a follow-up movie, The Old Guard star Charlize Theron recently confirmed that the sequel has a script and will start filming next year. Enola Holmes 2, meanwhile, will see Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill reprise their roles from the first movie and production is due to start this fall.