Netflix is looking to raise its prices again, following its password-sharing crackdown

Netflix is looking to raise prices again after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the streamer is in talks to raise the prices of its ad-free tiers in several global markets, most likely beginning with the US and Canada.

Following its crackdown on password-sharing, Netflix removed one of its ad-free tiers; the Basic plan (which cost $9.99/£6.99 a month) this past July.

Three tiers remain: Standard with Ads (formerly Basic with Ads) is $6.99/£4.99 a month and allows subscribers to watch Netflix’s library with ads; The Standard plan is currently $15.49/£10.99; and the Premium plan, which involves 4K and Ultra HD streaming across four devices, costs $19.99/£15.99.

The prices of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN are also set to go up – with Disney Plus becoming the latest streaming service to crack down on password-sharing. "We’re obviously trying with our pricing strategy to migrate more subs to the advertiser-supported tier," Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said of the changes.

Prime Video is also changing up its prices, adding "limited ads'" for those on the usual Amazon Prime subscription plan. The new ad-free tier will cost $2.99 more.

We have to hand it to Netflix; their password-sharing crackdown worked. It gave Standard and Premium members the option to either add an extra user to their existing account members for $7.99/month in the US and £4.99/month in the UK, or kick the person off of their account and force them to sign up for their own. The streamer saw a spike in new subscribers, which was their ultimate goal.

