Netflix has removed one of its ad-free tiers

In a fairly surprising move, Netflix has removed one of its streaming plans without warning.

The Basic plan (which costs $9.99/£6.99 a month) is now no longer available on Netflix in the US and UK. It was recently removed in Canada. The sign-up page also doesn’t include a sign-up option for the tier – which allowed streaming up to 720p on one device.

"The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members," Netflix wrote on its FAQ page (H/T The Hollywood Reporter).

There is some good news for ongoing subscribers, however. As per Netflix, "If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account." So as long as you don't cancel or shift tiers, you get to stay put.

Now, only three tiers remain. The re-branded Standard with Ads (formerly Basic with Ads) is $6.99/£4.99 a month and allows subscribers to watch Netflix’s library with ads. The Standard plan – the most popular tier, we’d wager, and likely the one you’re using right now – remains $15.49/£10.99. The Premium plan, which involves 4K and Ultra HD streaming across four devices, is still there for $19.99/£15.99.

This tier shake-up follows on from controversial Netflix changes that saw the streamer crack down on password sharing across multiple households. The streamer also introduced the Profile Transfer option for those wanting to set up a new Netflix account without losing their watch list, viewing history, and other profile details.

