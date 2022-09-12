Heads up '90s kids, the Nerf Sharpshooter is back

Look out children of the '90s, your childhood is coming back to play with the Nerf Sharp92 Retro Blaster.

Announced as part of Hasbro Pulse's Nerf Fest, this recreates Nerf's first foam dart-firing toy as it appeared at the beginning of the 1990s (though it was called the 'Sharpshooter' back then). Armed with the same suction-tipped ammo, pull-back mechanics, and neon-colored packaging that wouldn't look out of place in the opening titles of Malcolm in the Middle, the Nerf Sharp92 Retro Blaster is an identical recreation of the original.

The Nerf Sharp92 Retro Blaster will cost $29.99 via Amazon (opens in new tab) or directly from Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab). It's due to land this coming July 7, 2023.

While it probably won't reach the top spot in lists celebrating the best Nerf guns (as the first of its kind, it's rather clunky and very much of a time), the Nerf Sharp92 is a nostalgic nod to the past nonetheless. Super Soaker pulled off something similar when the XP100 joined the best water guns on shelves, and Nerf's promise of a full Retro line celebrating "30 years of dart blasting" suggests more will be on the way. While we've yet to see any other designs, Hasbro is taking pre-orders for retro jackets and trainers via Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab).

Naturally, it's not the only retro toys that have been teased recently, either. Earlier in September, Hasbro announced a set of Nerf Star Trek Phasers based on the weapons seen in First Contact.

