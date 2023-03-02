Need a gaming chair? Argos is having a massive clearance sale

Lots of great gaming chairs are now on offer at Argos, providing plenty of opportunities to upgrade your setup or get something fun for the kids. The massive clearance sale is across a range of gaming chairs, but the ones we're addressing today are the X Rocker brand, which has been put on clearance sale. Many of these models are now at their lowest-ever price at the retailer as a result, so well worth taking advantage of.

Let's start with the X Rocker Covert Dark Ops gaming chair that is now available at $69.99 (opens in new tab). We've seen this model go for twice as much on Amazon, so you are making a big saving here. It's also compatible with all current and last-gen consoles – thank PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch – so easy to plug in and immerse yourself.

Another is the stylish X Rocker eSports Pro gaming chair at £64.99 (opens in new tab). Made with rich faux leather material and featuring a 2.1 audio speaker system and a built-in subwoofer, this is a terrific budget option and perfect for anyone that yet to take out a next-gen console yet.

The X Rocker Dual Rocker Junior gaming chair is also worth highlighting, now only £59.99 (opens in new tab) and offering space for two youngsters – ideal for co-op experiences. For that cheap price, it also comes with the same 2.1 audio speaker system and built-in subwoofer. Many of these deals can be found in our best gaming chairs for 2023, if you require further comparison.

Today's best gaming chair deals

(opens in new tab) X Rocker eSports Pro 2.1 | £64.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Now onto clearance sale, this gaming chair, with its eSports-inspired design and rich faux leather material for extra style points, is now cheaper than ever. It is compatible with the latest consoles and PCs and has a built-in subwoofer to experience maximum audio.

(opens in new tab) X Rocker Covert Dark Ops 2.1 | £69.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

This wireless audio gaming chair is now at its lowest price ever at Argos, compatible with all major consoles – PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch – as well as PC. It also features a dedicated tri-motor vibration that provides impulses as you play.

(opens in new tab) X Rocker Legend 2.1 (PlayStation) | £124.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

One for PlayStation fans. Designed specifically for those on PS5 and PS4, this officially licensed gaming chair is Bluetooth compatible with a control panel and USB and 3.5 mm connections. The user can connect their X Rocker directly to the console using the PS5 controller. Connect the X Rocker transmitter to any USB port on the PS5 system.

(opens in new tab) X Rocker Super Mario Edition | $69.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Nintendo fans can rejoice as the X Rocker Super Mario Edition is now down to its lowest price, with typical costs putting it closer to the $100 mark. Great for kids and big kids alike.

(opens in new tab) X Rocker Dual Rocker Junior | £59.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

How about two chairs in one? This junior gaming chair is perfect for the little ones with bright vibrant colours as well as a 2.1 audio speaker system. These two speakers are mounted into the headrest for increased audio immersion. It's now at its cheapest price ever at the retailer.

More of today's best gaming chair deals