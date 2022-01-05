Naughty Dog has multiple games in the works, reveals Neil Druckmann

Naughty Dog is working on multiple games, studio co-head Neil Druckmann has revealed.

Just yesterday on January 4, Sony held their CES 2022 presentation, where PlayStation boss Jim Ryan and other leadership figures appeared. One of these, as MP1st reported, was Neil Druckmann, who said that "we’re dying to share with you the multiple game projects we have in the works at Naughty Dog,"

This is the first time Druckmann, or anyone else associated with Naughty Dog, has acknowledged that multiple games are in the works at the California studio. What's interesting is that last year in 2021, studio co-president Evan Wells revealed that Naughty Dog previously tried to develop two games simultaneously, but it ultimately didn't work out.

One of these games is The Last of Us Factions, as Naughty Dog previously stated last year in September 2021. While the multiplayer mode was previously pushed to one side as Naughty Dog wrapped up development of The Last of Us 2 in early 2020, it appears the multiplayer spin-off is now back in action, and arriving at some point further down the line.

A remake of The Last of Us could well be the other game alluded to by Druckmann at CES 2022. Last year in April, a report claimed that a remake of Naughty Dog's 2013 game had been initiated at another Sony-owned studio, but transplanted back to original developer Naughty Dog for a greater degree of control. While Naughty Dog has never confirmed or denied the report, this could well be the second project currently underway at the studio.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a full look at Sony's confirmed schedule for the near future.