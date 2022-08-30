Movie tickets will be $3/£3 all day this Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day is coming – and movie tickets will cost just $3 or £3 all day on Saturday, September 3, with cinemas in both the US and the UK set to be involved in the event.

In the UK, a total of 560 cinemas are taking part, which amounts to around two-thirds of the country's big screens. This includes chains like Odeon, Vue, Cineworld, Showcase, Empire, and Picturehouse, as well as smaller venues. The UK's National Cinema Day has been organized by Cinema First, a group that primarily consists of the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association.

In the US, the day is being organized by the Cinema Foundation, a non-profit branch of the National Association of Theater Owners. More than 3,000 theaters across the US will be participating, which means around 30,000 screens (there are about 40,700 theater screens in the country in total). Across the pond, the day coincides with Labor Day weekend and the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version, an extended re-release of Tom Holland's last outing as Peter Parker.

"After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said in a statement. "We’re doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet."

National Cinema Day 2022 will take place on September 3. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our guide to all the upcoming movies hitting the big screen this year and beyond.