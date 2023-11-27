Live-action Naruto movie is seemingly still in the works after surprising update

The live-action Naruto movie just got a surprising new update, almost a decade since the project was first announced.

According to Variety , screenwriter Tasha Huo's next project is Naruto – a movie that was announced by Lionsgate back in 2015, but has had next to no updates since.

Originally a 72-volume manga published between 1999 and 2014 in Weekly Shōnen Jump, Naruto has since been adapted into an anime that was released in two parts between 2002 and 2017. The movie is set to be a feature-length adaptation of that anime.

Other than the fact that the film will follow young ninja Naruto Uzumaki and Huo has written the script, we still don't know anything else about the live-action adaptation, but this update is certainly a promising step in the right direction for a movie that seemed like it may have been dead in the water.

After working on The Witcher: Blood Origin, Huo is also set to be the showrunner for Netflix's Tomb Raider anime, which features Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara Croft and is set after the events of the Survivor video game trilogy.

Plus, she's writing the script for the upcoming Red Sonja movie, which will provide a new take on the comic book character (who was played by Brigitte Nielsen in the 1985 adaptation of the same name).

While we wait for the live-action Naruto movie to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the horizon in 2023 and beyond.